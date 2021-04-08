WESTPORT – South Decatur won Wednesday's softball game 4-0 over Oldenburg Academy. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning after lightning was spotted in the area.
Loryn Pate earned the win, recording six strikeouts.
Pate found her groove after giving up back-to-back singles to start the second. The junior struck out the next two batters, and didn’t allow a hit the rest of the game.
Pate also led the way at the plate, hitting a double and single, and driving in a run.
Brook Somers and Madison Mikulec each had singles.
Freshman Emili Tyler had a sac fly to drive in a run.
The Cougars had chances to tack on more runs in the fifth, but Oldenburg made defensive plays to record two outs at home.
They also had a runner on base in the sixth when the game was called.
Oldenburg showed improvement after making numerous errors in a 19-1 loss to Edinburgh the previous day.
“From Monday night to (Tuesday), it was day and night,” OA coach Randy Schoettmer said. “The girls, I think, had some first-game jitters. (Tuesday) we made big strides in the right direction.”
Schoettmer is in his first season coaching the Twisters. He was previously an assistant for Huff and the Cougars, so this was the first time facing his former team.
One of South’s players jokingly shouted out to Schoettmer before the game that he was hitting to the wrong team in warmups.
Sophomore Courtney Gill led the Twisters with two singles. Junior Hannah Langdon hit a double while sophomore Caroline Jansing had a single.
Oldenburg (0-2) was slated to host South Ripley at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Plex in Batesville, and will travel to Southwestern (Hanover) on Saturday.
The Cougars (1-1) will play at 5 p.m. Friday at Knightstown.
