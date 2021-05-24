WESTPORT – South Decatur closed out the regular season last week by splitting a pair with rival North Decatur. Each team won while on the road.
The Cougars' record stands at 9-10. They went 6-6 in the Mid-Hoosier Conference to finish fourth out of seven teams.
Southwestern (Shelby) and Hauser shared the MHC title after both went 11-1.
South Decatur 10, North Decatur 0
Freshman sensation Devin Pate added to his stellar rookie campaign by throwing a three-hit shutout. The right-hander struck out six and walked three.
The Cougars smacked nine hits, led by Avery Seegers who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Zaydun Sharp and Joseph Royer also drove in two runs.
Recording hits were Sharp, Royer, Pate, Evan Wullenweber, Ben Stier, Clayton McNealy and Brady Lane.
Pinch runner Jordan Blackburn scored three times, while Sharp scored twice.
North Decatur 9, South Decatur 0
After the Cougars dominated at North, the Chargers turned the tables a day later at South.
Royer had the only hit for SD.
Stier took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in three innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Seegers and Dale Peters pitched in relief.
Up next
The Cougars drew a bye in Sectional 45 at South Ripley. They'll play Southwestern (21-7) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2A sectional.
The Spartans won both regular season meetings, 11-2 and 1-0. Pate struck out nine batters in the 1-0 loss.
