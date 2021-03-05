MILAN — Fans held their collective breath as the ball hung in the air. Cody Samples’ half-court heave at the horn hit the rim, allowing South Decatur to rejoice and South Ripley stunned.
In a back-and-forth battle with an electric atmosphere, the Cougars knocked off the Raiders 64-62 Friday in Sectional 44 action at Milan.
It was just the second loss this season for South Ripley (21-2), which came in ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
The Cougars avenged an 85-78 loss to SR on Dec. 19 and will get a chance to repeat as sectional champs. They’ll play at 7 p.m. Saturday for the championship against Triton Central, which rallied to beat Milan 62-60 in the first semifinal game Friday night.
South Decatur (15-7) was led by Lane Lauderbaugh with 23 points, including scoring all 12 of the Cougars’ points in the first quarter.
Evan Wullenweber hit some huge buckets, including three 3-pointers in the second half. The lefty finished with 14 points.
Also scoring for South were Hunter Johnson (12), Tyler Sporleder (nine) and Jacob Scruggs (five).
The Cougars have won four straight and 10 of their last 12.
Samples led the Raiders with 26 points, while Nick Schwarte made four 3s for 12 points.
