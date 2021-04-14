CORTHERSVILLE - Here are results from Tuesday's track and field meet between South Decatur and Crothersville.
Girls results
Team scores: South Decatur 75, Crothersville 43
100 hurdles: 2. Ana Arreola 20.22 PR; 3. Clair Schoettmer 21.22 PR
100 meters: 1. Brayley Sundal 13.44 PR; 2. Zoe Meer 13.75
1600 meters: 3. Kate Hamilton 6:33; Emma Gatewood 6:58; Ali Boilanger 7:10
400 meters: 1. Kate Hamilton 1:14.4; 2. Emma Gatewood 1:15
300 hurdles: 1. Maria Nobbe 56.37; 2. Paige Hibberd 59.00 PR; 3. Ana Arreola 1:00 PR
800 meters: 2. Mary Gasper 2:53 PR; Mary Schwering 3:00; Ali Boilanger 3:11
200 meters: 1. Brayley Sundal 29.23 PR
3200 meters: 1. Bridget Nobbe 15:04 PR; 2. Elizabeth Flessner 16:22
Long jump; 2. Zoe Meer 12-6; 3. Brayley Sundal 12-4; Mary Schwering
High Jump: 1. Lana Bell 4-8; 3. Paige Hibberd 4-6; Ana Arreola 4-6; Bridget Nobbe
Shot Put: 2. Zoe Meer 26-4 PR; 3. Alli Nobbe 24-3
Discus: 1. Lana Bell 83-1; 3. Alli Nobbe 73-1
4x800 relay: 1. South 12:21
4x100 relay: 1. South 59.45
4x400 Relay: 1. South 5:10.5
Boys results
Team scores: South Decatur 98, Crothersville 24
110 high hurdles: 1. Campbell Johannigman 20.25; 2. McKinley Shook 20.50; 3. Rhett Martin 20.76
100 meters: 2. Corbin Mitchell 11:91; Owen Arreola 12.0 PR; Jeremy Watts 13.10 PR
1600 meters: 1. Trevor Newby 5:25; 3. Chase Kalli 5:42 PR; Donovan Hale 5:48 PR; Bradley Walling 6:04 PR; Conner Newby 7:11 PR; Logan Wilkinson 7:34 PR
400 meters; 2. Draven Kontrik 1:11 PR; 3. Damian Jackson 1:13 PR
300 high hurdles; 1. Campbell Johannigman 54.28; 2. Rhett Martin 55:75; Tyler Johnson 1:03; McKinley Shook^
800 meters: 1. Isaac Gasper 2:25.6 PR; 3. Bradley Walling 2:34; Josh Edwards 2:35; Michael Stier 2:43
200 meters; 1. Corbin Mitchell 25.68; 2. McKinley Shook 26.00 PR; 3. Jack Hamilton 26.28 PR; Owen Arreola^; Jeremy Watts^; Tyler Johnson^
3200 meters; 2. Trevor Newby 12:02; 3. Tyler Hibberd 12:51 PR; Donovan Hale 13:07; Josh Shouse 13:26 PR
Long jump; 1. Kelby Shook 17-5; 2. Jack Hamilton 17-4; 3. Isaac Gasper 17-2 1/2
High jump; 1. Kelby Shook 5-4; McKinley Shook^
Shot put: 1. Ian Frensemeier 41-11; 2. Ryken Winchester 33-8; 3. Owen Arreola 28-10; Raistlin Lee^
Discus: 1. Ian Frensemeier 116-1 PR; 2. Rhett Martin 79-5; 3. Ryken Winchester 75-7; Raistlin Lee^
4x100 relay: 1. South 50.0 (Kelby, Jack, Owen, Corbin)
4x800 relay: 1. South A 10:03; South B 10:32
4x400 relay: 1. South A 4:12; South B 4:21
^No official time/height/distance
Up next
The Cougars will travel Friday to Knightstown for the Panther Invitational. Participants are limited to competing in two individual events and one relay.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.