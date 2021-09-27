HOPE – South Decatur’s cross country teams competed in the Heritage Day Classic on Saturday.
South won the team title for the boys with 37 points. Both South and Eastern Hancock finished at 37, but the Cougars won on the sixth runner finisher Jack Hamilton.
South had six runners in the top 20.
“I keep telling both teams that every single place matters all the way up to that last varsity spot,” Coach Fromer said. “They are great at motivating one another so that they step up to the challenge each meet. This meet was a perfect example of just that.”
Leading the Cougars in third overall was Trevor Newby in 18:55. Josh Shouse was fifth in a personal best 19:20. Chase Kalli took 10th in 20:32. Donovan Hale crossed the line 13th in 20:46. Bradley Walling had a season best 20:52 to place 15th. Jack Hamilton finished 18th in 20:59. Damian Jackson was 22nd in 21:33. Conner Newby finished 27th in 23:36 and Terry Redelman was 32nd in 25:30.
For the girls, Indy Genesis took top honors with 21 followed by South with 39.
Leading the Lady Cougars was Kate Hamilton in seventh with a season best 23:48. Placing eighth, just a second behind, was Bridget Nobbe in 23:49. Emma Gatewood receiving a ribbon at 13th place with a time of 25:31. Maria Nobbe took 17th followed by Brayley Sundal 20th, Mary Schwering 21st, Kiley Best 22nd, Clair Schoettmer 24th, Elizabeth Flessner 25th and Sami Storm 27th.
