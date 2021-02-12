Big plays down the stretch -- especially two by senior Chase Boswell -- helped South Decatur rally for a 63-60 win Friday over Waldron.
Boswell sank a 3-pointer to tie it with 1:11 to go, then made a steal and layup to give the Cougars their first lead after trailing the entire second half.
Senior Tyler Sporleder made a layup with 1:44 to go that pulled South within one, which was also a crucial bucket in the comeback.
Freshman Jacob Scruggs went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final 25 seconds to help seal the win.
It kept the Cougars undefeated in Mid-Hoosier Conference play, setting up a winner-take-all showdown against Edinburgh next Friday. They're 11-6 overall and 5-0 in the MHC.
Waldron drops to 3-15 overall and finishes winless in the MHC at 0-6. The Mohawks nearly won their second straight game after suffering 14 straight losses.
Boswell started the game in place of the injured Hunter Johnson. He scored eight points -- all in the second half.
Not only were the Cougars playing without their second-leading scorer in Johnson (who must wear a cast for two weeks after suffering a fracture in his right wrist), but they were without two starters down the stretch.
Lane Lauderbaugh, who scored 30 points, fouled out with 2:51 to go. Waldron sank both free throws to take a 56-51 lead.
Lauderbaugh joined Evan Wullenweber on the bench. The junior fouled out after being called for a charge, a call the South Decatur fans vehemently disagreed agree with.
SD led 20-14 after the first quarter, but the Mohawks quickly made a run to take the lead. They led 31-29 at halftime and 45-38 after three quarters.
Trapping defense helped force Waldron into making turnovers down the stretch, and the Cougars made the big plays.
South got all of its scoring from four players: Lauderbaugh 30, Sporleder 13, Scruggs 11 and Boswell eight.
Tyler Bowlby led Waldron with 21 points. Bryce Yarling scored 19, while Lucas Mitchell and Jacobi Percell added eight apiece.
The Cougars will play Saturday at Covenant Christian (15-4). It's a varsity-only matchup starting at 6 p.m.
