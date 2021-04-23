GREENSBURG - A double off the bat of Keisha Crosland capped a four-run seventh inning as the Lady Chargers walked off in a 6-5 victory over Edinburgh.
The Lady Lancers led 5-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning. Crosland’s double plated two runs to end the game.
Haley Arthur started for North in the circle. She pitched 5 and ⅔ innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking one. Crosland pitched 1 ⅓ innings in relief.
MacKenzie Bieker took the loss for Edinburgh. She allowed seven hits while striking out 10.
Crosland and Sarah Swain had two hits to lead North’s offense.
