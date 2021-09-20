CARMEL - On Saturday, the Batesville High School Cross Country team left before the sun was up to travel to Carmel to participate in the Riverview Health Flashrock Invitational where more than half of the teams are ranked in the top 20 of the state.
Despite racing at 9 and 9:30 in the morning, the temperature and the humidity was high. Many runners struggled to race at such a high competitiveness with the weather conditions and Batesville was no exception.
However, despite that, both the boys and the girls placed 11th out of 16 and 17 teams respectively with mostly 5A schools beating the Dogs.
On the boys side, Benjamin Moster and Ean Loichinger led the way finishing 27th and 34th. Daren Smith was third for the Dogs in 93rd, followed closely by Kyler Daulton in 102nd and finishing out the top 5 was Jake Chapman at 117th.
The girls were led by Ava Hanson in 47th with a Megan Allgeier right behind her in 50th. Maria Lopez and Sophie Myers were close behind in 57th and 59th. Finishing out the top 5 for the Bulldogs was Kaylynn Bedel in 81st.
Rushville travels to South Dearborn
MOORES HILL - The Lions and Lady Lions competed in the South Dearborn Invitational.
The Lions placed third in the 5K race. Senior Kyle Stanley placed fourth overall with a time of 17:21. Junior Ryan Schindler was next at 17th place followed by Charlie Sterrett (18th), Hunter Parmerlee (19th), and Wyatt Jacobs (23rd) finished out the top 5 scorers for the Lions.
The Lady Lions finished fourth.
Leading the Lady Lions was Savannah Westphal (12th), Junior Olivia Wehr (19th), Mia Norvell (24th), Ashley Whitham (25th), Maddy Hankins (26th), Sophia Kemple (27th) and Yanitza Norvell (43rd).
