BATESVILLE - Batesville held its annual cross country invitational Tuesday with 10 teams competing. The results were broken down by large schools and small schools.
Batesville
For the large schools, East Central took home the trophies with Batesville Bulldogs taking second. The Lady Bulldogs only lost by three points to East Central 26-29 and the Bulldogs lost by eight 39-47.
Freshman Callie Bentley from East Central was the winner on the girls side with a time of 19:25.
The top runner for the Lady Bulldogs was Senior Ava Hanson placing third (19:45). Senior Sophie Myers was right behind her in fourth (19:54 - season best) and Lexiyne Harris right behind her in fifth (19:59).
Megan Allgeier and Charlotte Trossman crossed pretty much together in eighth and ninth (20:47). Finishing 13th and 15th and both running personal bests were Samantha Adams and Isabel Raab.
Although no team scores were done for the JV squad, Batesville had several in the top 10. Ella Moster placed seventh with a personal best, Bayleigh Demaree was sixth and Madison Rahschulte was fourth with a season best. Also running a big personal best was Shanna Smith.
On the boys side, Jake Chapman was the overall winner of the large school race with a personal best time of 16:43. Isaac Trossman was second for the dogs in fifth place and finished with a personal best (17:36). In 10th place was Cannon Clark(18:03). The next little pack for the Bulldogs finishing 15th, 16th and 17th were Paxton Harris (18:27 -personal best), Deev Ranka (18:34 - personal best) and Eli Loichinger (18:39). Finishing out the top seven and snagging 20th place was Cash Myers in a personal best 19:07.
For the boys JV race, Batesville's Benjamin Adams ran a personal best to win the race. Ethan Rahschulte placed 6sixth and sprinted through with a personal best.
After the race, Batesville honored and celebrated four seniors: Ava Hanson, Hope Kroen, Sophie Myers and Madison Rahschulte.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers won the team title for the small school division.
Leading the way for North was a trio of freshmen with Dorothy Robbins (third place) in a time of 23:33. Coming in close behind and claiming fifth place was Ava Lecher 24:32 and Olivia Reisman in seventh place in a 25:10. Cecilia Barber earned 11th place with a time of 27:12 and Lauren Miller 14th place in a new PR time of 28:50. Senior Philomenia Niese continued to show improvement with a time of 36:41.
For the boys, the Chargers finished fifth. Leading the way for North was Kaysar Bowles in 14th place with a time of 19:32. Senior Ryan Hancock continued his consistent running, finishing in 19th in a time of 20:17. Freshman Logan O'Dell 20:51 and freshman Eli Weisenbach 20:53 finished 22nd and 23rd respectively. Adam Wade 22:12 and Noah Wesienbach 23:06 followed. Senior Mason Dimett 24:20, freshman Sam Cathey 24:28 (new PR) and Landon Swango 25:31 rounded out the Charger scoring for the meet.
Rushville
The RCHS boys and girls cross country teams both finished third at the Batesville Invitational.
"It's been a great season watching these kids improve each meet. Postseason will be no different, we are right where we need to be to finish strong," Rushville Coach Tush said.
Leading the way for the Lions was the duo of Hunter Parmerlee and Ryan Schindler placing seventh and eighth overall. Close behind was Charlie Sterrett (9th), Isaac Krodel (12th) and Isaac Schelle (18th), all with close to lifetime bests times.
For the Lady Lions with the absence of Olivia Wehr, senior Sofia Kemple stepped up to lead placing 15th. The next six places went to the Lady Lions with Jentri Wallace (16th), Maddy Hankins (17th), Mia Norvell (18th), Cyndi Tush (19th), Yanitza Norvell (20th) and Ashley Whitham (21st).
Rushville has a break until the sectional at Connersville on Oct. 8.
