FRANKLIN - Franklin Community High School was the host site for Regional 12. Batesville, Greensburg, North Decatur and South Decatur all had harriers competing for a chance to run in this Saturday's semistate.
For the girls, East Central won the team title with 45 points. Batesville finished second with 70 followed by Indian Creek 90, Franklin 93, Center Grove 109, Greenwood 140, Whiteland 140, Greensburg 227, South Dearborn 280 and Rising Sun 284.
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams advance to the semistate to be held at Shelbyville.
Indian Creek freshman Libby Dowty won the regional race in 18:22.
Batesville had four members of the all-regional team (top 20) led by Ava Hanson in seventh in 19:41. Sophia Myers placed ninth in 19:46. Megan Allgeier crossed the line 11th (19:51) and Lexiyne Harris 19th place (20:31). Just missing the top 20th spot and finishing in 24th was Charlotte Trossman (20:47). Kaylie Raver was just behind her in 32nd (21:10) and finishing out the varsity top 7 was Isabel Raab in 54th (22:40).
Tori Gauck was the top runner for Greensburg. She placed 42nd in 21:48. Hannah Crowell crossed the finish line in 22:17 for 50th place overall. Ally Foster was Greensburg’s third finisher and was 53rd in a time of 22:30.
Freshman Aly Powers ended her first season of cross country, running 23:34 and placing 63rd. Tiffani Gramman was next for the Lady Pirates. She ran 23:52 and was 68th. Emma McQueen took 74th in 24:34 while Allison Kunze placed 86th in 27:47.
North Decatur's Ava Lecher finished 73rd in 24:26 and Olivia Reisman was 84th in 26:17.
South Decatur's Elizabeth Flessner competed in the regional, ending her season running a 25:46.
Oldenburg's Madeline Ryan finished 77th in 24:41.
For the boys, Indian Creek won the team title with 75 points. Center Grove was second with 96 followed by Milan 104, Franklin 106, Mooresville 121, Greensburg 129, Whiteland 143, East Central 177, Batesville 182 and Rising Sun 258.
Mooresville senior Nathan Burns won the regional race in 15:42.
Jake Hawkins led the Pirates with a 13th place finish. The junior ran 17:13 and was all-regional for the first time. Joe Hawkins was 15th overall in 17:16. Hawkins was all-regional as well. Cameron Schwartz ran a personal best time of 17:27. He placed 20th to earn all-regional recognition for the first time in his career. All three of these Pirate runners qualified individually for the Shelbyville Semistate next Saturday.
TJ Gorman was the fourth runner for the Pirates. He crossed the finish line in 17:40 for 29th place overall. Sophomore Chase Tekulve was 73rd in 19:33. Malakai Nicolaides came in 75th place with a time of 19:51. Xavier Cassis finished his freshman year running 20:10 and placed 81st.
Batesville had two individuals advance to the semistate. Jake Chapman was 21st in 17:26 and Isaac Trossman finished 23rd in 17:28.
Eli Loichinger was the third Bulldog to cross the line in 49th (18:10). Batesville had a pack of three in 64th (19:04), 65th (19:05) and 67th (19:08) with Cannon Clark, Deev Ranka and Cash Myers respectively. Finishing out the top 7 for the Dogs was Paxton Harris is 79th (20:03).
North Decatur's Kaysar Bowles finished 74th in 19:41.
Oldenburg's Carter Walsman was 34th in 17-:50. Adam Dennis was 40th in 17:59 and Santiago Schuttee was 59th in 18:41.
Rushville Regional
RUSHVILLE - The RCHS cross country teams hosted IHSAA Regional 11 Saturday. The Lions advanced two runners, Hunter Parmerlee and Ryan Schindler, while the Lady Lions advanced Senior Olivia Wehr to the semistate this Saturday in Shelbyville.
For the boys, Franklin Central was first with 37 followed by Greenfield-Central 62, Mt. Vernon 65, Northeastern 118, Richmond 122, Roncalli 124, Rushville 163, Hagerstown 210, Centerville 245 and New Palestine 255.
Several Lions had lifetime bests as they concluded their season. Hunter Parmerlee finished in 17:40 followed by Ryan Schindler 17:44, Isaac Krodel 17:58, Wyatt Jacobs 18:17 and Charlie Sterrett 18:19.
For the girls, Franklin Central won the team title with 20 followed by Roncalli 77, Mt. Vernon 85, Centerville 95, New Castle 153, Richmond 156, Greenfield-Central 172, New Palestine 200, Connersville 205 and Rushville 244.
The Lady Lions also had several lifetime bests as they concluded their season. Leading the way was Olivia Wehr in 21:13 and Maddy Hankins in 23:01. Other times were Sofia Kemple 23:38, Jentri Wallace 24:00 and Mia Norvell 24:22.
"Qualifying for regional competition is always the goal for us. This group of seniors have been together for the past four years and have qualified every year for this meet. These 9 RCHS seniors have built a standard for the next group of young runners and will be missed," RCHS Coach Tush noted.
Lady Lion runner Olivia Wehr will race at Shelbyville at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Lion runners Hunter Parmerlee and Ryan Schindler will race at 11:15 a.m. Tickets available at gofan.com.
