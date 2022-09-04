ST. LEON - East Central was the host for the annual cross country invitational. Weather delayed the start of the event, but also dropped the humidity for the harriers.
For the girls, Batesville (36) took second place behind East Central (27). Mount Notre Dame was third with 70.
The Lady Bulldogs had all seven runners in the top 15 of the race with senior Sophie Myers leading the way in fifth place at 20:49. With only about a 30 second spread, four more of her teammates crossed the finish line behind her in sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th. They were Kaylynn Bedel (21:02), Kaylie Raver (21:06), Lexiyne Harris (21:09) and Ava Hanson (21:20) respectively. Finishing out the top 7 for the Lady Bulldogs and earning ribbons were Charlotte Trossman 12th (21:47) and Megan Allgeier 14th (21:58). Leading the way for the JV Lady Bulldogs was Isabel Raab, capturing 12th place.
On the boys side, Batesville's Jake Chapman was crowned the meet champion, just edging out East Central's Bradyn Hatton at 17:23.5 to 17:24.2. Isaac Trossman was the second Bulldog to cross the finish line in fifth place at 18:07. Eli Loichinger (18:51) and Cannon Clark (18:58) finished out the top 10 in eighth and 10th place. Batesville also had the rest of their top 7 in the top 20 spots and earned ribbons. They were Deev Ranka 14th (19:28), Paxton Harris 16th (19:38) and Cash Myers 17th (19:50).
East Central edged the Bulldogs by six points, 32-38.
Batesville also had the winning JV runner with senior Benjamin Adams (20:54). Also in the top 10 was Ethan Rahschulte in fourth (22:41).
Batesville had nine runners race a personal best, including Lexiyne Harris, Kaylie Raver, Charlotte Trossman, Samanthan Adams, Bayleigh Demaree, Shanna Smith, Jake Chapman, Cannon Clark and Ethan Rahschulte.
North Decatur
ST. LEON - North Decatur made the trip to the annual East Central Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Chargers competed in Division 2 and finished in second place behind Hagerstown.
Leading the way for the Lady Chargers was freshman Dorothy Robbins in fourth place in a new personal best time of 25:14. Just behind Robbins was freshman Ava Lecher in sixth place in a time 25:40 just missing her PR by two seconds. Olivia Reisman finished with a time of 27:19 followed by Cecilia Barber 30:09, Lauren Miller in a new personal best time of 31:32 and Philomenia Niese 38:39.
After a short lightening delay, the Chargers battled the course and the competition, taking home sixth place in Division 2.
Leading the way for the Chargers was senior Ryan Hancock in 18th place in a time of 20:50. Finishing next for North was Kaysar Bowles 21:38, freshman Eli Weisenbach 21:53, Logan O'Dell 22:32, Noah Weisenbach 22:51, Adam Wade 22:59 and senior Mason Dimett 24:27. Freshman Landon Swango continued to lower his PR with a time of 25:19 and freshman Sam Cathey lowered his PR by more than a minute, finishing with a time of 27:16.
North returns to action Tuesday at North Branch Golf Course battling the South Decatur Cougars in the annual Pheidippides Cup. At the conclusion of the race, North will honor its four seniors in Paige Reisman, Philomenia Niese, Ryan Hancock and Mason Dimett.
