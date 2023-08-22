South Decatur hosted Batesville, Greensburg and North Decatur at Southeastern Baptist Camp for a 4-team cross country meet. Batesville won the team titles for both the boys and the girls.
The boys started the meet and Batesville placed nine individuals in the top 15, winning the meet with 26 points. Greensburg came in second with 32 followed by South 83 and North 99.
Greensburg had the overall winner, Joe Hawkins with a time of 17:25. TJ Gorman was second overall in 17:33. Cam Schwartz finished seventh in 18:29. Quinton Walker was ninth in 18:44.
Leading the way for Batesville was Jake Chapman in third (18:03), followed closely by teammates Isaac Trossman (18:06), Cannon Clark (18:09) and Jaden Basler (18:19). Deev Ranka placed eighth overall (18:39) followed by the next pack of Bulldogs of Benjamin Adams 11th (19:03), Ethan Rahschulte 12th (19:14) and Paxton Harris 13th (19:20). Just missing out on the top 15 by one second was Cash Myers.
South was led by Nick Hunter in 19:28. Donovan Hale was next for the Cougars in 19:41. Connor Hersley crossed the line in 19:42. Logan Wilkinson finished in 21:57. Keaton Troutman ran a 23:49. Bob Tryon finished in 23:57 and Josh Chastain ran a 24:48.
Leading the way for North were Eli Weisenbach 19:49 (PR), Logan O’Dell 20:59 and Adam Wade 21:26 (PR). Also performing extremely well for the Chargers according to Coach Nobbe were Harper Gunn 21:50 (PR in first varsity meet), Noah Weisenbach 22:36 and Sam Cathey with a great run finishing in a time of 24:26.
On the girls side, Batesville had eight individuals in the top 15 and scored 20 points, also bringing home the blue ribbons. Greensburg claimed second at 38 followed by North 85 and South 91.
Greensburg had the overall girls winner, Alaina Bedel with a time of 20:53. Hannah Corwell was seventh in 22:41. Tiffani Gramman finished ninth with a time of 23:08 and Ally Foster was 10th in 23:10. Tori Gauck finished 11th in 23:14.
The Bulldogs took the next five spots from 2-6, led by Kaylynn Bedel and Lexyine Harris, both crossing at 21:05. Kaylie Raver and Sam Adams battled out the next two spots at 22:03 and 22:04 respectively. Megan Allgeier was the sixth place finisher at 22:21. Bayleigh Demaree finished next for the Lady Bulldogs in eighth place (23:04). Finishing out the awarded spots are Isabel Raab (23:42) and Ella Moster (23:51) in 12th and 13th place.
Leading the way for North was Dorothy Robbins with a 14th place finish and a time 24:00. Sophomore Ava Lecher (16th place 26:09) and freshman Jewel Verseman (17th place 26:10) followed Robbins in scoring for the Lady Chargers. Lauren Miller (23rd 28:55), freshman Madison Rohls (24th 29:46) and Emerson Gunn (25th 30:21) completed the scoring for North.
South was led by Clair Schoettmer in 25:28 and Brayley Sundal in 28:00. Brianna Benefiel crossed the line next in 28:20 followed by Mary Schwering 28:29 and Brooklyn Ortman 30:28.
Small School Invitational
SHELBYVILLE – The large Small School Invitational was hosted Saturday at Blue River Cross Country Course with 37 teams competing.
According to Coach Nobbe, North competed well and continue to work on lowering times and improving each and every race.
Leading the way once again for the Lady Chargers was sophomore Dorothy Robbins with a strong finish in 37th place with a time of 24:55. Robbins was followed by fellow sophomore Ava Lecher in 28:09 and freshman Jewel Verseman in 29:07.
Olivia Reisman and Cecilia Barber both made their first run of the season finishing with times 29:32and 36:03 respectively. Lauren Miller ran a 30:05, Emerson Gunn 31:44 and Madison Rohls 32:01 rounded out the scoring for North.
For the boys, sophomores Eli Weisenbach (21:09), Adam Wade (22:07) and Logan O’Dell (22:14) led the Chargers in scoring Saturday. Senior Noah Weisenbach (23:03) and freshman Harper Gunn (23:51) rounded out the scoring for the Chargers.
Jackson White (25:14) competed in his first career cross country meet and had a very promising start to his career while Sam Cathey (25:41) continued his steady improvement and consistency Saturday.
Rushville
ZIONSVILLE – Rushville’s cross country teams traveled to the John Cleland Invitational hosted by Zionsville High School. The 4K race is a good transitional start to the cross country season for the harriers. More than 1,000 athletes from across the state of Indiana competed in two age-level races.
Leading the team in the freshman/sophomore race for the Lady Lions was Josie Corn who placed 54th in the field of 255 in her age group. Freshman Melaney Mahan, Kendra Jacobs, Layla Denney, Josie Newhouse and sophomore Jentri Wallace completed the freshman/sophomore team that placed 14th overall. The junior/senior race for the Lady Lions was Mady Hankins 129 out of the field of 248. Other finishers were Mia Norvell, Jorja Ellis, and Lanea Adams.
For the Lions, junior Hunter Parmerlee was 83-of-217 leading the Lions to a 14th place finish in the very competitive field. Senior Charlie Sterrett was next for the Lions followed by Issac Schelle, Dustin King and Wyatt Jacobs. Other finishers were Jacob Branson and Tanner Ash. Also leading the Lions in the freshman/sophomore race was Logan Jacobs 101st out of the 328 person field. Other finishers were Kyle Jacobs, Antonio Viera, and Ty Ellis.
“This meet is a great experience for these kids. They get the chance to compete against some of the best in the state. I am pleased with where we are right now. We have some work to do on both boys and girls sides. We have to get closer to New Palestine and New Castle if we want to reach our goals this season. Now it’s time to focus on the Rushville Classic next Saturday at 9:30 a.m.,” Coach Tush said.
