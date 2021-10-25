SHELBYVILLE - Many of the top harriers in the state converged on Shelbyville for the IHSAA cross country semistate Saturday at Blue River Park.
Unfortunately for the local runners, the end of the season came at the semistate.
For the boys, 19 teams and 40 individuals toed the start line for the semistate. Conditions were good and it was a fast race. Carmel runners took the top two spots with time of 15:15 and 15:18. Brebeuf Jesuit was the semistate champion with Center Grove, Carmel, Zionsville, Noblesville and Franklin Central all advancing to the state finals.
For Batesville, the Bulldogs finished in 16th place. Benjamin Moster was the first to cross the line in 36th place with a time of 16:20. Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith, Jake Chapman and Kyler Daulton were the top five Bulldogs scoring 63, 93, 103 and 129 points respectively. Finishing out the varsity seven was Eli Loichinger and Will Nuhring.
"I am super proud of the boys and girls as we have a lot to be proud of reflecting back on the whole season. Although making it to that "big dance", standing on the state line next weekend is the ultimate goal, we still accomplished a lot," BHS Coach Lisa Gausman said. "This has been a super fun group to work with and I am so bummed to have it end and say goodbye and good luck to 13 awesome seniors. This group has accomplished a lot throughout the four years in Batesville cross country. But, reflecting on this year, both were county champions, conference champions, sectional champions and semistate qualifiers. The girls were also regional champions. We had 13 named to the All Sectional Team, nine named to the All Regional Team, Sectional MVP, Conference MVP, just to name a few. We worked hard, but had tons of laughs. Thanks to everyone for all your support throughout the season"
Rushville was led by senior Kyle Stanley. He nearly set a personal best with a time of 16:57 in his final high school cross country race. Next for the Lions with also a close lifetime best was Junior Ryan Schnidler (18:04), and Charlie Sterrett with a lifetime best of 18:09. A few spots back were freshman Wyatt Jacobs (18:21) and Hunter Parmerlee (18:24). Other finishers for the Lions were Trent Dyer (18:59) and Isaac Krodel (19:30).
Jac-Cen-Del senior Josh Pohle crossed the finish line in 17:26.
For the girls, Carmel won the team title with Noblesville, Franklin Central, Westfield, North Central and Avon advancing to the state finals. Bishop Chatard's Lily Cridge won the semistate race and broke the course record in 17:04.6.
For eighth-place Batesville, it was freshman Kaylynn Bedel leading the way and placed an impressive 32nd with a personal best time of 19:34. She was followed by five more of her teammates all coming through in less than a minute behind her. Lily Pinckley, Ava Hanson, Megan Allgeier, Maria Lopez and Sophie Myers, scoring 48, 52, 56 and 63 points respectively, with Sophie, 65th. Finishing out our varsity seven was Madison Raschulte.
Rushville was represented by junior Olivia Wehr. She ran a season best 21:52.
Senior Emily Mangels represented the Greensburg Lady Pirates. This was the fourth consecutive year that Mangels has competed in the semistate race for Greensburg. Mangels used a strong start to record her second fastest race of 2021. She placed 110th in 20:53. Mangels finishes her career with a personal best of 19:45, which is the fourth fastest time in school history. She was all-county and all-sectional in each of her four seasons. She earned all-EIAC recognition in 2018, 2019, and 2021. In addition to her outstanding accomplishments as a runner, Mangels was also named Academic All-State by the IATCCC for the second year in row.
“Emily has been an important part of our program since she was a freshman. She had a great race to end the 2021 season and an awesome runner career over the last four years. Her hard work and leadership will be missed next year,” noted Greensburg Coach Davis.
