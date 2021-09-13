INDIANAPOLIS - The Batesville High School boys cross country team traveled to Ben Davis High School early Saturday morning to compete in the Ben Davis Invitational.
The boys competed against 18 teams and captured an impressive third place finish scoring 118 points, getting beat by Center Grove with a low score of 24. Franklin Central was third with 69. Finishing out the top five teams were Greenfield-Central (126) and Danville (149).
The boys started things off with a 9:30 a.m. race time and the Bulldogs had three runners in the top 30 with two of them in the top 10. The Bulldogs were led by senior Adam Moster with a fifth place finish and a time of 16:22. He was followed closely by senior Ean Loichinger in ninth at 16:36. Daren Smith crossed the line next with a 28th place finish and a time of 17:37.
Jake Chapman came in fourth for the Bulldogs and was close to the top 30, finishing at 32nd with a personal best time of 17:49. Kyler Daulton finished out the top 5 in 49th.
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs placed fourth at the Ben Davis Invitational.
Avon won the team competition with a score of 60 followed by Franklin Central (80) and Brownsburg (99).
All five Lady Bulldogs were within 50 seconds of each other to secure the fourth place finish. The girls had four in the top 30 and were led by senior Lily Pinckley in 15th at 20:20. She was followed closely by freshman Kaylynn Bedel (20:29) and placing 19th. Megan Allgeier (20:41) and Ava Hanson (20:54) crossed the line next for the Lady Bulldogs placing 23rd and 29th, respectively. Finishing out the top five was Maria Lopez, just two spots short of being in the top 30 at 32nd (21:08).
Rushville cross country
WHITELANE - The Rushville cross country teams traveled to Whiteland on Saturday. The Lions came up with a third place showing behind a strong Whiteland and only a few points behind Greenwood in the 13-team race.
The Lions had five finishers in the top 16. Kyle Stanley finished sixth followed by Charlie Sterrett (12), Hunter Parmerlee (13), Wyatt Jacobs (15), and Ryan Schnidler (16).
"I was most impressed that our 2-5 scorers had less than one second between them. It was a wave of Rushville red at one point. Nice to see that wall coming across the finish line," Coach Tush said.
The Lady Lions placed eighth in the 13 team field.
Lady Lion Senior Savannah Westphal had another personal record of 21:51 for the 5k race placing her 19th overall. She was followed by Olivia Wehr (28), Mia Norvell(46), Ashley Whitham(54) and Maddy Hankins(55) finish out the top five scorers for the Lady Lions.
-Information provided.
