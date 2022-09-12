NASHVILLE - Brown County High School hosted the 21st annual Eagle Classic Cross Country Invitational Saturday. The meet featured more than 60 schools from around the state.
The Greensburg Pirates had runners in four of the seven races.
The Lady Pirates finished 14th out of the 21 teams in the AA (Large School) Division. Sophomore Tori Gauck led Greensburg. She broke 23:00 for the first time in 2022, placing 49th in a time of 22:56. Hannah Crowell also set a season best, running 23:12 for 55th place overall. Freshman Aly Powers continued to improve as she lowered her personal best to 23:51 for 72nd place.
Emma McQueen established a new personal best. She was right behind her teammate to take 73rd in 23:53. Tiffani Gramman was the Lady Pirate’s fifth runner. Gramman was 80th in 24:19, her best time so far this year. Junior Ally Foster has her best race of 2022. She recorded a new season best time of 24:24 for 85th. Allison Krunze ran 30:45 for 130th.
“I was really proud of the way the girls raced this morning. We competed well and set a number of PRs and SBs,” noted Coach Davis after the race.
In the AA race for the boys, Greensburg finished in eighth out of 21 teams.
Junior Jake Hawkins set a new personal best. He ran 17:21 to earn 15th place out of more than 150 runners. Joe Hawkins broke the 18 minute barrier for the first time in his career. Hawkins crossed the finish line in 17:58 for 39th. Zack Blodgett and TJ Gorman pushed each other over most of the race as both runners set new personal best times for 5 km. Blodgett was 43rd in 18:04 while Gorman took 46th in 18:10.
Camerson Schwartz was 85th in 19:09. Xavier Cassis continued his steady improvement in 2022. He ran a personal best of 19:29 for 103th place. Sophomore Chase Tekulve set a new PR Saturday morning taking 123rd in 20:09.
Coach Davis was excited after the race noting, “The boys stepped up and were aggressive from the start today. This is a strong performance that we can build off of as we prepare for conference and sectional later this season.”
Greensburg had runners in both the reserve girls’ and reserve boys’ race. Carson McCord was the top finisher for Greensburg. He finished in 20:42 leading a trio of junior runners. Tyler Dwenger set a new personal best as he finished in 21:18 while teammate Zach Niese recorded a time of 22:49.
In the girls’ competition, sophomore Brooke Welsh ran a personal best time of 29:13.
Both teams return to action Tuesday, hosting North and South Decatur for the county championship. The girls’ race is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. with the boys to follow.
JCD Invitational
OSGOOD - South Decatur and North Decatur traveled to Jac-Cen-Del for the annual invitational hosted by the Eagles. The Cougars finished eighth and the Lady Cougars placed fifth.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Donovan Hale. He placed in the top 20 at 19:24, running an all-time personal best. Next for the Cougars was Conner Newby 31st in 20:20 followed by Chase Kalli 35th in 20:28, Damian Jackson 55th in 21:40 and Jack Hamilton 57th in 22:19.
For the Lady Cougars, Maria Nobbe ran a season best placing 20th at 25:37. Also grabbing a ribbon was Clair Schoettmer in 23rd at 26:15. Brayley Sundal was 29th in 27:39 followed by Samantha Storm 33rd in 29:02 and Elizabeth Flessner 35th in 30:52.
North's girls place fourth overall.
Leading the the way for the Lady Chargers was Dorothy Robbins, crossing the line in 12th place as she continues to lower her PR with a time of 24:38. Fellow freshman Ava Lecher took 14th place with a new PR breaking the the 25 minute mark in a time of 24:58. Olivia Reisman was 18th, crushing her PR with a time of 25:16. Cecilia Barber continued her consistent running with a time of 28:16. Lauren Miller came across in 37:06 and senior Philomenia Niese finished in 39:44.
The Chargers finished 10th.
Leading the charge for North was sophomore Kaysar Bowels, running a season best time of 20:27. Finishing right behind Bowles was senior Ryan Hancock in a strong run of 20:29. Freshman Eli Weisenbach continued his strong running setting a new PR of 20:54. Logan O'Dell ran a 21:02 and junior Noah Weisenbach finished with a time of 21:32. Adam Wade ran a 22:44 followed by senior Mason Dimett in 24:17. Sam Cathey continues to show great effort as he lowered his PR for the third consecutive meet with a time of 26:26. Landon Swango came across for the Chargers in a time of 26:33.
Rushville
WHITELAND - The RCHS boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Whiteland Invitational Saturday. The Lions were fourth and the Lady Lions were sixth overall.
The boys had an unusual start of the 5K race, but Rushville's top pack of seven managed to pass 40 plus runners by the end.
"Our group got boxed in and just couldn't move until a mile into the race. It takes a lot of extra energy to pass that many racers, but once they were clear, they all did a great job at competing. Just wasn't enough time to get where we needed to be by the end. It was a good learning experience," Coach Tush said.
Leading the team again was Hunter Parmerlee with a seventh place finish and Ryan Schindler in 18th. Other scorers were Charlie Sterrett 23rd, Wyatt Jacobs 27th, Isaac Krodel 38th, and Isaac Schelle 30th.
The Lady Lions placed sixth overall.
"The girls went out after it and put themselves in position to do well from the start. Just about everyone had season bests. I am pleased with how these young ladies competed today. We have been working on race strategies and these girls really worked hard to implement that today. This should be a huge confidence booster for them as we head into our conference season," Coach Tush said.
Leading the way for the Lady Lions was senior Olivia Wehr with a 20th place overall followed by Mia Norvell 28th, Maddy Hankins 34rd, Ashley Whitham 35th and Sofia Kemple 36th
Batesville
INDIANAPOLIS - The Batesville cross country teams left before the sun came up Saturday to head to Indianapolis to compete in the 58th running of the Ben Davis Invitational at Ben Davis High School.
Overall there were 21 teams in the girls race and 19 in the boys race. The Lady Bulldogs took fourth place, edging out Center Grove by one point.
With 159 individuals racing, the Lady Bulldogs had their top seven varsity in the top 44 spots of the race. Seniors Sophie Myers and Ava Hanson led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 16th and 17th place respectively (20:22.28 and 20:23.18). Kaylynn Bedel was very close behind in 23rd place (20:27). Lexiyne Harris was in 32nd (20:40) and Kaylie Raver right behind her at 35th (20:44). Finishing out the top 7 in 43rd and 44th places were Charlotte Trossman and Megan Allgeier (21:13 and 21:15).
The Bulldogs finished 10th.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was sophomores Jake Chapman and Isaac Trossman. Chapman placed 37th overall (17:49) and Trossman was 44th (18:06). The third runner for the Bulldogs was Cannon Clark in 58th place (18:49). Finishing out the top 7 varsity for Batesville was Eli Loichinger 66th (19:08), Deev Ranka 76th (19:25), just outkicking Cash Myers 77th (19:26) and Paxton Harris was 93rd (19:59).
