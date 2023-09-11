NASHVILLE - The Greensburg boys and girls cross country teams participated in the 22nd annual Eagle Classic meet at Brown County Saturday. The Pirates had runners in five of the seven races.
TJ Gorman was the top finisher in the Boys Elite race. Gorman ran 16:47.6 to earn 72nd place. Joe and Jake Hawkins were the next Pirates to finish. They finished in 16:56.2 and 17:41.5, respectively.
In the boys’ varsity competition, Cameron Schwartz was the first Greensburg runner as he took 53rd in 18:30.2. Freshman Quinton Walker lowered his best time ever to 18:34.3 for 56th place. Dante Hess was 79th in 19:06.7. Zach Blodgett finished in 19:15.3 while Chase Tekulve had a season best of 20:10.3.
On the girls side, Greensburg finished in 15th place. Alaina Bedel finished 13th overall, lowering her personal best to 20:43.1, which is one of the top 10 times in school history for a 5K race. Tori Gauck placed 72nd in 22:45.8. Hannah Crowell and Tiffani Gramman worked together throughout the middle of the race. Crowell crossed the finish line 23:21.5 while Gramman recorded a time of 23:26.0. Ally Foster was 107th in 24:23.8. Junior Brooke Welsh had her best race ever running 25:24.6 to establish a new personal best.
JCD Invitational
OSGOOD - The annual Jac-Cen-Del Invitational cross country meet was held Saturday. Both North Decatur and South Decatur competed in the meet.
South Decatur's boys placed seventh overall. South's girls were fourth. The Chargers took ninth and the Lady Chargers placed third.
For the Cougars, Nick Hunter ran a personal best of 18:25. Donovan Hale finished in 18:59, also a personal best. Conner Newby ran a personal best 19:15 to place 26th. Logan Wilkinson ran a personal best 20:52. Keaton Troutman had a personal best 23:05 and Josh Chastain had a personal best 24:04. Bob Tryon crossed the line in 24:51.
For the Lady Cougars, Clair Schoettmer led the way with a personal best 24:41, grabbing a 14th place ribbon overall. Mary Schwering ran a season best 26:05. Brayley Sundal also finished in a season best of 26:45. Also running season best were sophomore Brianna Benefiel and freshman Brooklyn Ortman 27:38 and 27:43. Sophomore Andrea Brogan also ran a season best of 30.30:21.
For North, leading the way was Eli Weisenbach in a time of 20:03. Senior Noah Weisenbach crossed the line second for the Chargers setting a new personal best with a time of 20:17. Freshman Harper Gunn had his best race so far in his young career finishing third for North while setting a new PR of 20:27. A trio of Chargers followed Gunn led by Adam Wade setting a new PR in 20:37.3 and crossing nearly at the same times were Jackson White 20:37.4 setting a new PR and Logan O'Dell with a time of 20:37.6. Sam Cathey ran a new PR in 23:15 and Jake Demitt crossed with a new PR in 27:22.
The Lady Chargers traveled to Osgood, Indiana on Saturday and participated in a very competitive 11 team Invite finishing in 3rd place. The Lady Chargers had five runners set new career PR's as well as three runners setting new season best times.
Leading the way for the Lady Chargers was Dorothy Robbins finishing ninth while setting a new PR with a time of 23:21. Ava Lecher ran her best race of the season with a time of 25:07 and was followed closely by Jewel Verseman setting a new PR in 25:28. Sophomore Olivia Reisman ran a season best time of 25:56 and fellow sophomore Lauren Miller crushed her previous PR by running a time of 26:54. Madison Rohls set a new PR in 27:10 as did Emerson Gunn with a new PR in 28:00. Cecilia Barber continued her improvement while running a season best time of 28:58.
The Decatur County Meet is Tuesday at North Branch Golf Course.
Rushville
WHITELAND - The RCHS cross country teams finished out the week at the Whiteland Invitational Saturday. More than 700 athletes participated in this high hchool and middle school competition.
Whiteland won for the girls and Greenwood for the boys.
The Lions finished fourth overall. Leading the way for the Lions was Hunter Parmerlee (16th) and Charlie Sterrett (21st). Close behind was Logan Jacobs (23rd), Isaac Schelle (33rd), and Dustin King (45th). King, Jacobs, Ty Ellis, and Tanner Ash set lifetime bests.
The Lady Lions placed seventh as a team and were led by freshman Josie Corn in ninth place overall in a lifetime best of 21:14. Melanay Mahan (26th), Mady Hankins (36th), Mia Norvell (45th), and Jentri Wallace (55th) completed the Lady Lion scorers. Along with Corn and Mahan, Layla Denning, Kendra Jacobs, and Josie Newhouse all set lifetime bests.
Batesville
INDIANAPOLIS - Batesville participated in the Ben Davis Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs took advantage of the cool conditions and finished with 15 season best performances and seven career personal best performances. Batesville also had three athletes in the top 20 of their race, receiving awards from a very competitive field.
In the boys race, there were 20 teams and 162 runners and the girls race had 19 teams and 138 runners. The Bulldogs finished eighth while the Lady Bulldogs were second.
For the Bulldogs, it was Jake Chapman leading the way, placing 18th overall and running a season's best of 17:22. Also breaking 18 and finishing with a season's best was Isaac Trossman in 43rd place at 17:56. Not too far behind was Cannon Clark also with a season's best 18:09 and placing 52nd. He was followed closely by Deev Ranka, 61st (18:15 season best) and Jaden Basler 68th (18:21 career personal). Finishing out the others Batesville runners in the varsity race was Ethan Rahschulte with a personal best 18:39, Cash Myers season best 18:56, Paxton Harris season best 19:03 and Benjamin Adams with a personal best 19:10.
For the girls, leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs were Lexiyne Harris in eighth with Kaylynn Bedel 2 seconds behind in ninth. Both running a season best at 20:05 and 20:07 respectively. Megan Allgeier crossed the finish line next for Batesville in 25th place with a season best of 21:15. Sam Adams and Kaylie Raver were closely behind in 30th and 32nd place also with season bests at 21:23 and 21:30. Bayleigh Demaree ran a personal best at 22:09 and came in 36th place. Finishing out the varsity runners for the morning were Charlotte Trossman, Isabel Raab and Ella Moster all running season bests (22:39, 22:42 and 24:00).
