GREENSBURG - Greensburg hosted both North and South Decatur in the Decatur County meet. The Pirates and Lady Pirates ran to the county titles.
For the girls, Greensburg had six of the top seven places and won with 15 points. North was second with 56, edging South with 60.
Greensburg’s Aly Powers and Tori Gauck pushed each other for the first three miles of the course. Powers edged her teammate by one second for her first career win in cross country. Powers finished in a personal best time 23:02 while Gauck crossed the line in 23:03. That performance earned Gauck all-county honors for the second year in a row.
Junior Ally Foster ran another strong race as she broke the 24:00 barrier for the first time in 2022. Foster was third overall in the race lowering her personal record time of 23:35. Foster also was all-county for the third consecutive season.
Greensburg’s Hannah Crowell was fourth in the race and the fourth finisher for the Lady Pirates. Crowell finished with a time of 23:48 as she earned all-county for the second time. Emma McQueen took fifth place overall. She lowered her best time ever to 24:04 and was all-county. Tiffani Gramman was seventh in the race, running 24:50 to be all-county for the second year in a row.
Sophomore Brooke Welsh continued her steady improvement throughout the 2022 season. She turned in her second consecutive personal best. Welsh broke 28 minutes for the first time and took 14th place in 27:33. Teammate Allison Kunze placed 16th in 27:59, her best time of the season.
Leading the charge for North was a trio of freshman girls earning all-county with Dorothy Robbins sixth in a new PR time of 24:36, Ava Lecher eighth in 25:05 and Olivia Reisman with a PR time of 25:10.
Sophomore Cecilia Barber came in at a time of 28:14. Freshman Lauren Miller lowered her PR to 30:10 and senior Philomenia Niese finishing in 39:55.
For the Lady Cougars, Maria Nobbe received all-county honors, placing 10th with a season best of 25:22. Clair Schoettmer came in 11th overall, running a season best 25:40. Elizabeth Flessner set a season best of 26:03 to take 12th. Brayley Sundal was 13th in 27:15 and Sami Storm set a personal best 27:44 for 15th.
“This group of seniors and juniors have been working hard and we are seeing the results at the county meet," South Coach Fromer said. "We may only be five deep on both boys and the girls side, but have been pushing together as a team to be strong and confident. This is the time of the season that we want to start seeing the times drop, lots of season PRs and career bests. This is great. We want to carry that motivation from the county, to the conference meet then on to sectional.”
Boys
The Pirates boys also ran well at home taking the top eight spots in the meet finishing with 15 points. North took second with 61, four points better than South with 65.
Junior Jake Hawkins led Greensburg to the victory. Hawkins lowered his personal best to 17:17 in winning his second straight county title. Joe Hawkins also ran his fastest time ever for 5,000m. He took the runner-up spot in 17:33. Zack Blodgett and TJ Gorman ran under 18:00 for the first time in their careers. Blodgett earned third place in 17:49 while Gorman took fourth in 17:54. Gorman’s performance earned all-county recognition for the second time. Junior Cameron Schwartz lowered his personal record to 18:07 and was fifth overall. Schwartz was all-county for the third year in a row.
Xavier Cassis led a pack of three Pirates to the finish line. Cassis placed sixth in 19:32 to garner all-county honors while teammates Chase Tekulve and Malakai Nicolaides broke 20:00 for the first time. Tekulve was all-county in seventh with a time of 19:34 and Nicolaides ran 19:40 for eighth place. Other finishers for the boys included Carson McCord 11th in 20:21, Tyler Dwenger 15th in 20:49, Vaughn Verzo 17th in 21:10, and Zach Niese 23rd in 22:47.
Leading the way for North and earning all-county honors was sophomore Kaysar Bowles in a new PR time of 20:01 and a ninth place finish. Freshman Logan O'Dell tied his PR of 20:42 to cross the line in 13th. Eli Weisenbach ran 20:58 for a 16th place finish. Junior Noah Weisenbach continued his consistent running, finishing in 21:46 for 19th place and freshman Adam Wade setting a new PR in a time of 21:51. Mason Dimett finished in 24:36 followed by Landon Swango 26:45 and Sam Cathey 28:57.
South's Conner Newby grabbed the first all-county honors for the Cougars, placing ninth in a season best 20:15. Donovan Hale took the 10th in 20:29. Chase Kalli crossed the line 14th in 20:43. Damian Jackson was 20th in 21:48 and Jack Hamilton was 22nd in 22:24.
Rushville
The RCHS boys and girls cross country teams competed at the New Castle Invitational Tuesday. The Lions were first and the Lady Lions were second.
For the boys, Rushville finished with 41 followed by Eastern Hancock 59, Cowan 60, Shenandoah 96, New Castle 112 and Anderson 146.
"The boys really went out after the victory. We had a team split of 50 seconds for our 1-5 runners. Our guys placed four in the top 9 and all seven in the top 16. This is a tremendous feat," Coach Tush said.
The boys were led by Hunter Parmerlee 5th, Charlie Sterrett 7th, Ryan Schindler 8th, Wyatt Jacobs 9th, and Isaac Krodel 12th, Isaac Schelle 14th and Trent Dyer 16th.
For the girls, New Castle was first with 17 followed by Rushville 42 and Shenandoah 85.
"On the girls side, our 2-5 runners only had a 38 second split. We had two in top 10 and all seven in top 15," Coach Tush noted.
Senior Olivia Wehr led the Lady Lions with a sixth place finish while freshman Jentri Wallace stepped up as No. 2 with a 10th place finish. The Lady Lions took the next seven spots, Maddy Hankins 11th, Mia Norvell 12th, Ashley Whitham 13th, Sofia Kemple 14th, Cyndi Tush 15th, Jorja Ellis 16th and Lanea Adams 17th.
