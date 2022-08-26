South Decatur's cross country teams hosted the annual invitational at Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp Thursday.
South honored seven seniors prior to the competition. For the Lady Cougars, seniors included Bridget Nobbe, Samantha Storm, Elizabeth Flessner and Addison Baltus. Senior for the boys included Chase Kalli, Damian Jackson and Jack Hamilton.
On the girls side, three teams battled for the title in a tight meet from start to finish. Based on the tie-breaker of the sixth runner placement, North Decatur claimed the team title for the girls. The Lady Chargers and Lady Cougars both finished with a team total of 39. The placement of the sixth runner decided the champion. South Ripley was third with 44 followed by Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Hauser and Southwestern (Shelby).
According to North Coach Nobbe, the Lady Chargers had multiple PR's and season best times in the meet. Leading the way were a trio of freshman in Dorothy Robbins third place with a PR time of 25:22, Ava Lecher eighth place with a PR time of 26:06 and Olivia Reisman 12th place with a PR time of 26:49. Sophomore Cecilia Barber ran a season best time of 28:18. Freshamn Lauren Miller improved on her best time by sitting a PR in 32:39 and senior Philomenia Niese ran a season best time of 37:54.
Clair Schoettmer led the way for the Lady Cougars in fourth place with a season best 26:48. Maria Nobbe crossed the line sixth in a season best 26:15. Brayley Sundal finished seventh in a season best 26:36. Elizabeth Flessner was 10th in 27:51 and Samantha Storm was 12th in 31:05.
Boys
Milan ran away with the team title for the boys, finishing with a team-total 19. South Ripley finished second with 73 followed by Hauser 77, Southwestern (Shelby) 86, South 119, North 135 and JCD 163.
South was led by Conner Newby in 15th place with a time of 20:21. Donovan Hale had a season best 20:43 to take 19th. Jack Hamilton was 26th in a season best 21:22. chase Kalli was 27th in 21:31 and Damian Jackson had a personal best 21:49 for 32nd.
Leading the way for North was senior Ryan Hancock in 16th, matching a personal best of 20:23. Also turning in PR times for North were freshman Logan O'Dell 21:45, Eli Weisenbach 21:46, Adam Wade 23:00, Landon Swango 27:35 and Sam Cathey 28:33. Upperclassman sitting season best times were Kaysar Bowles 21:08, Noah Weisenbach 23:16 and senior Mason Dimett 24:04.
North returns to action at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rushville Classic. South competes Tuesday at Greensburg with Hauser in a 3-way meet.
