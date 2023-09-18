MOORES HILL – Rushville’s cross country teams traveled to Moores Hill to compete in Saturday’s South Dearborn Invitational.
Both Rushville teams won their division and the Lady Lions won the combined event with a score of 48 points edging out host and conference rival South Dearborn. Milan dominated the boys race overall with a score of 25.
The Lady Lions had eight of 10 lifetime bests at the end of the day. Leading the way was freshman Josie Corn (20:49 – PR) with a fourth place finish out of the 80-person field. Melaney Mahan was seventh (22:40 – PR) followed by Mady Hankins eighth (22:45 – PR), Kendra Jacobs ninth (22:47 – PR), Mia Norvell 12th (23:10 – PR), Jentri Wallace 18th (23:56) and Jorja Ellis 19th (24:21 – PR) completed the varsity squad.
“The Lady Lions ran as a team today. Super proud how they came together to run their best ever race. To pull off a team win is a huge confidence booster as we go into our championship season. Next weekend we get the opportunity to see the sectional course and start developing our goals for the postseason,” Coach Tush said.
On the boys side, the Lions were edged out by the Milan Indians but won the title in their division and all but one set lifetime bests for a 5K.
“We are headed in the right direction together and just in time as we head into our championship season,” Coach Tush said.
Senior Charlie Sterrett broke the 18:00 barrier, leading the team with an overall 12th place in the 110-person field in a personal best 17:54. A wall of Rushville followed with Hunter Parmerlee 14th (18:08), Logan Jacobs 15th (18:08 – PB), Isaac Schelle 18th (18:30 – PR) and Dustin King 22nd (19:00 – PR), all within the next 60 seconds. Kyle Jacobs was 26th (19:11 – PR) and Jacob Branson 38th (19:48 – PR) completed varsity for the Lions.
In the junior varsity race, RCHS dominated on both sides with Layla Denney and Tanner Ash capturing victories for the day.
Batesville
CARMEL – Batesville’s cross country teams traveled to Northview Church in Carmel for the Athletic Annex Flashrock Invitational. The girls were in the championship race, stepping up to the line with 13 of the 20 teams ranked in the top 30th in the state and more than 200 runners. Although the Lady Bulldogs were seeded 17th, they placed 15th.
Batesville was led by Kaylynn Bedel, running a season’s best at 19:56 and placing 54th. She was followed closely by Lexiyne Harris in 61st with a season’s best of 20:01. Megan Allgeier, Kaylie Raver and Sam Adams finished out the scoring five for the Lady Bulldogs placing 80th, 101st and 103rd respectively.
Batesville’s sixth runner Bayleigh Demaree became a scorer as Batesville tied with Pendleton Heights, but Demaree beat the Lady Arabians sixth runner, so that moved Batesville into that 15th slot.
Overall, the Bulldogs were seeded to place 11th, but they finished with a very strong ninth place.
Jake Chapman led the Bulldogs with a great finish, placing him in 17th place and earning a medal. He also ran a season’s best at 16:57. Isaac Trossman was second for the boys with a season’s best at 17:27 and 31st place with Cannon Clark not too far behind him in 50th running a personal best of 17:53. Just nine slots behind that was Deev Ranka, also running a personal best (18:07). Cash Myers finished out the scoring five, less than a second of his personal best time and finished 76th.
Others running a personal best for the morning were Benjamin Adams and Brody Gibson. Eli Loichinger ran a season best and Ethan Rahschulte was also less than a second away from a personal best.
GJHS cross country
NASHVILLE – The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams traveled to Nashville Saturday to compete in the Brown County Eagle Classic Invitational. Thirty eight schools competed in one of the largest meets in the state of Indiana. The Lady Pirates placed sixth overall out of 38 teams while the boys team placed 23rd.
The Lady Pirates were led by Madeline Risher as she placed fourth out of a total of 228 competitors. Risher ran a career best time of 11:33.3, making her the third fastest seventh grader in school history. Eleanor Davis finished 22nd and also running a career best time of 12:07.1 making her the 10th fastest seventh grader in school history.
Other outstanding performances came from Lulu Webb, Makayla Keifer and Haleigh Stewart. They are joining Risher and Davis in running individual state qualifying times which means the girls team will advance to the IMSCCC championships at the end of this month.
Other notable races came from Tensley Brewsaugh, Ella Kate Stewart, Emma O’Sullivan, Kate McNulty, Noelle Kern, and Hadley Meyer as they all ran season best times.
For the boys, Henry Corya led the Pirates with a 58th place finish out of 235 competitors with a new career best time of 11:34.9. Jackson Tekulve in 75th and Oliver Corya in 100th joined Corya in running sub 12 and marking new career personal records as well as improving on their state qualifying times.
Jack Bennett, Kason Bedel and Liam Hernandez also ran their best times Saturday. Bedel broke the 14 minute barrier while Hernandez broke the 15 minute barrier for the first time.
St. Mary’s cross country
NASHVILLE – St. Mary’s Knights ran in the Brown County Invitational Saturday. It was a great day for the Knights starting with Josie Slaven, a seventh grader, breaking the school record running the 1.8 mile race in a personal best 11:56. Slaven’s time earned her a 12th place ribbon in the 200+ runner varsity race. Kelsey Slaven (13:05 – PR) and Caitlyn Kendall (13:17 – PR) ran phenomenal races for the navy and gold. Frankie Fry (13:20), Josie Wenning (13:22), Harper Kinsey (14:05 – PR), and Kylie Harpring (15:02) completed the Lady Knights varsity team. The girls’ team placed 13th overall.
For the boys, Conner Bedel (12:02) led the Knights while Fletcher Hash (12:20) and Nolan Hash (12:30 – PR) followed closely behind. Nolan Wells (13:15) and Maxwell Gauck (13:27) ran tremendous races. Landen Fuel (14:39) and Henry Schutte (16:00 – PR) rounded out the boys’ varsity roster.
Tessa Hersley led the JV Lady Knights with a personal best time of 15:53. Zoe Curd (16:01), Alex Fry (16:14 – PR), Sydney Fry (17:00 – PR) and Maya Kress (20:12 – PR) had outstanding races.
