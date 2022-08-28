RUSHVILLE - Rushville's cross country teams hosted the 38th running of the Rushville Classic Cross Country Meet Saturday.
The team competition was based on the 22 teams in two divisional races.
For the boys, Mt. Vernon won the combined title with 30 points. Northeastern was second followed by Richmond, Whiteland, East Central, Rushville, Cowan, Blue River Valley, New Palestine, Muncie Burris, Batesville, Hagerstown, Rising Sun, Centerville, Lawrenceburg, Cambridge City, Connersville, Scecina, South Ripley, New Castle, North Decatur and Jac-Cen-Del.
Rushville was led by sophomore Hunter Parmerlee in 20th of the 244 runners in a time of 18:00. Other scorers for the Lions were Ryan Schindler (38th), Wyatt Jacobs (42nd), Isaac Krodel (52nd) and Charlie Sterrett (61st).
"The Lions ran very well today against many of their sectional and conference teams. This race allowed us to see where we stand and gave us goals as to where we need to be later in the season. Very proud of their efforts. It was nice to see only a minute gap between 1-5 and our top seven beat many top five kids from teams that beat us. That will give us a huge advantage later in the season," Rushville Coach Tush said.
The Bulldogs had two runners place in the top 20 with Isaac Trossman in 13th (18:00) and Jake Chapman snagging that last spot in 20th (18:19). Coming in third for the Dogs was Eli Loichinger 36th, then a nice pack of four Batesville runners came through the finish line at 47th, 48th, 49th and 51st. They were Cash Myers, Cannon Clark, Deev Ranka and Paxton Harris respectively.
Leading the way once again for North was senior Ryan Hancock, lowering his PR again to a time of 20:19. Sophomore Kaysar Bowles is continuing to work himself back into competition shape after missing the early portion of season with a time of 21:26. Junior Noah Weisenbach ran an outstanding race lowering his career PR in a time of 22:03. A trio of freshman followed Noah with Eli Weisenbach finishing with a time of 22:06, Logan O'Dell 22:13 and Adam Wade setting a PR with a tremendous run in 22:37. Senior Mason Dimett ran a 24:47, freshman Landon Swango crushed his PR with a time of 25:54 and Sam Cathey rounded out the Charger finishers in a time of 29:47.
For the girls, East Central cruised to the team title with 42 points. Batesville was second with 89 followed by Mt. Vernon, Centerville, New Castle, Whiteland, Richmond, BRV, New Palestine, Northeastern, Rushville, Randolph Southern, Rising Sun, Muncie Burris, South Ripley, North Decatur and JCD.
Batesville was led by Kaylyn Bedel placing eighth (20:57), followed closely by teammates Sophie Myers in 10th (21:01) and Ava Hanson in 12th (21:11). Lexiyne Harris placed in the top 20 at 19th (21:45). Finishing out the top 7 for the Bulldogs were Charlotte Trossman 23rd with Kaylie Raver right behind her at 24th and Megan Allgeier 31st.
The Lady Lions placed 11th out of the 17 total teams entered.
"We have some work to do if we want an opportunity to extend our season past sectional, but I have faith their experience and pride will pull us through together," Coach Tush added.
Leading the Lady Lions was senior Olivia Wehr (40th) in a time of 23:04 with Ashley Whitham (72nd), Mia Norvell (80th), Maddy Hankins (91st), and Sofia Kemple (97th). Other Lady Lion finishers that had huge personal performances were Jorja Ellis and Lanea Adams.
The Lady Chargers were lead by Dorothy Robbins in a time of 25:27 followed by fellow freshman Ava Lecher 25:39 in a new personal best time and Olivia Reisman 26:56. Cecilia Barber posted her career PR in 27:36 followed by freshman Lauren Miller posting yet another PR in a time of 32:24. After a busy week on the course, the Lady Chargers will return to action on Tuesday at Jac-Cen-Del and Saturday at the East Central Invitational.
Greensburg
FRANKLIN - Saturday morning, the Greensburg cross country teams traveled to the Franklin Invitational.
The girls’ squad placed 14th out of the 19 schools.
Indian Creek’s Libby Dowty won the race in 18:42 while Bloomington South was the team title with 50 points.
Tori Gauck was the top finisher for Greensburg. She earned 58th place in 22:45, her best time of 2022. Hannah Crowell ran 23:47 and took 85th in the meet. Tiffani Gramman earned 108th in 24:38 while teammate Ally Foster crossed the finish line in 134th in 26:11. Other Greensburg finishers were Brooke Welsh (28:32) and Kylee Simpson (30:28).
The Pirates finished in 12th place out of 20 teams.
Bloomington South’s Ryan Rheam won the race in 15:49 leading the Panthers to the team win.
Junior Jake Hawkins led the Pirates taking 36th place running 18:07. Joe Hawkins was 55th in a time of 18:33. Freshman Zack Blodgett had his best race of the season lowering his personal best to 18:48 for 66th. TJ Gorman placed 76th in 19:03. Xavier Cassis also recorded a new personal record of 19:50 and finished in 103rd. Malakai Nicolaides was the next finisher for Greensburg. The freshman placed 129th in 20:22. Other runners for the Pirates included Chase Tekulve (20:31, season best), Carson McCord (20:36), Vaughn Verzo (21:31, season best), Tyler Dwenger (21:47, personal best) and Zach Niese (23:23).
The Pirates and Lady Pirates host their first meet of the season at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
