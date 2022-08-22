SHELBYVILLE - North Decatur traveled to Blue River Park for the annual Small School Invitational with 48 teams from around the state competing.
The Lady Chargers were led by freshman Ava Lecher with a new personal best time of 26:08, an improvement of 1:31 from the previous meet. Lecher was followed by freshman Dorothy Robbins with a time of 26:10, freshman Olivia Reisman in a personal best 27:57, sophomore Cecilia Barber in 31:01 and freshman Lauren Miller in 33:35.
The Chargers were led by senior Ryna Hancock in a time of 21:08 followed by freshman Eli Weisenbach 23:55, freshman Logan O'Dell 23:57, freshman Adam Wade competing in his varsity meet in a solid run of 24:05, junior Noah Weisenbach 25:35, freshman Landon Swango 30:51 and freshman Sam Cathey 32:41.
North returns to action at the South Decatur Invitational Thursday.
Rushville
The Rushville cross country teams competed at Northview Church in Carmel Saturday.
The Lions were led by sophomore Hunter Parmerlee with a 21st place finish in 14:04 for the 4K course. Following close behind in the senior race was Ryan Schindler in 14:56 and Charlie Sterrett in 14:58. Other times were Wyatt Jacobs 15:07, Isaac Krodel 15:17, and Isaac Schelle 15:27.
The Lions placed in the middle of the pack in the team race with an eighth place finish in the field of 15. Carmel took first place followed by Hamilton Southeastern, Zionsville, Center Grove, North Central, West Lafayette, Pike, Rushville, Ben Davis, New Palestine, Cass, Cass, Horizon Christian, Herron and New Castle.
The Lady Lions were led by senior Olivia Wehr in a time of 18:52 for the 4K course. Other times were Ashley Whitham 19:11, Maddy Hankins 19:54, Mia Norvell 19:56, and Jentri Wallace 20:22.
The Lady Lions placed 11th in the field of 14. Zionsville took top honors followed by Noblesville, Carmel, North Central, Hamilton Southeastern, West Lafayette, Center Grove, Lebanon, New Palestine, Pike, Rushville, Herron, Ben Davis and University.
The annual Rushville Classic is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.