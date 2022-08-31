OSGOOD - On the road at Jac-Cen-Del, North Decatur's cross country teams split with the Eagles.
For the girls, North picked up the team win.
Leading the way for the Lady Chargers was Ava Lecher in first place with a time of 25:58. Dorothy Robbins was second overall in 25:59. Olivia Reiseman crossed the line third in a new PR of 26:09. Rounding at the scoring for North were Cecilia Barber in sixth place, Lauren Miller eighth and Philomenia Niese 10th.
JCD edged the Chargers 27-28.
Leading the way for the Charges was sophomore Kaysar Bowles in a time of 20:49. Senior Ryan Hancock finished in third place for the meet in a time of 21:18 followed by freshman Logan O'Dell 22:16, Eli Weisenbach 22:24 and junior Noah Weisenbach 22:50. Rounding out the scoring for North were Adam Wade 23:33, Mason Dimett 24:43, Landon Swango 26:33 and Sam Cathey 30:12.
North travels to East Central Saturday.
SD at Greensburg
The Greensburg cross country teams hosted South Decatur Tuesday in a dual meet.
The Lady Pirates’ Tiffani Gramman was the individual champion while the Lady Cougars took home team win for the ladies.
Gramman won her first high school race in a time of 24:56. Teammate Ally Foster was the runner-up. The junior placed second in 26:34. Sophomore Allison Kunze finished eighth in 33:26.
For the Lady Cougars, Clair Schoettmer led the way with a third place finish in 27:11. Brayley Sundal was fourth in 28:45. Samantha Storm finished fifth in 29:09 followed by Elizabeth Flessner sixth in 29:26 and Maria Nobbe seventh in 29:52.
For the boys, Greensburg finished in the top five spots as the Pirates won with 15 points. Freshman Joe Hawkins took the lead from the start and earned his first high school victory. Hawkins ran a personal best time of 18:17. Cameron Schwartz, TJ Gorman, and Zack Blodgett finished second, third, and fourth in the race. All three runners had a time of 20:02.
Freshman Xavier Cassis used a strong finish to take fifth place in 20:53 while Malakai Nicolaides came in seventh with a time of 20:57. Sophomore Chase Tekulve was eighth in 21:14. Carson McCord finished in the top 10 earning ninth. McCord crossed the line in 21:23.
Tyler Dwenger was 11th in 22:15 while Zach Niese took 15th in 24:47.
For the Cougars, Donovan Hale crossed the line sixth in 20:54. Conner Newby was 10th in 21:31. Chase Kalli was next for South in 12th with a time of 22:48. Jack Hamilton finished 13th in 23:01 and Damian Jackson was 14th in 23:11.
Both Greensburg teams go to Ceraland Saturday to race in Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. The meet features more than 50 teams from around the midwest. The varsity girls’ race starts at 9 a.m.
South competes Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Pheidippides Cup again North Decatur at North Branch Golf Course.
