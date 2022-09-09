North Branch Golf Course was the site of the annual Pheidippides Cup cross country meet with North Decatur and South Decatur squaring off.
The Lady Chargers won the trophy for the girls by the final of 24-31.
North's Dorothy Robbins ran a solid race, leading start to finish and setting a new PR in a time of 24:49.
Finishing in second place and lowering her PR was North freshman Ava Lecher in a time of 25:21. Coming in fourth was North's Olivia Reisman 26:17. North sophomore Cecilia Barber crossed the line seventh, tying her PR of 27:36. North's Lauren Miller finished 10th in 32:35 and senior Philomenia Niese ran a 39:20.
For the Lady Cougars, Clair Hamilton led the way with a third place finish in 25:51. Brayley Sundal crossed the line fifth in 26:53. Maria Nobbe was next in sixth with a time of 27:06. Elizabeth Flessner placed eighth in 28:47 and Sami Storm was ninth in 29:20.
South won the trophy for the boys for the nine straight year, edging the Chargers by three points, 26-29.
South's Donovan Hale won the race with a new PR 20:10.
Conner Newby was next for the Cougars in second place with a time of 20:23. Chase Kalli set a season best 20:41 to take fifth. Damian Jackson finished eighth with a season best 21:22. Jack Hamilton was 10th in 21:43.
Leading the pack for the Chargers was senior Ryan Hancock in third place with a time of 20:32. Coming in just behind Hancock was sophomore Kaysar Bowles in fourth place in a season best time of 20:39. Freshman Logan O'Dell crossed the line in sixth place in a new PR of 20:42 and freshman Eli Weisenbach was seventh in a new PR of 20:55.
Junior Noah Weisenbach placed ninth and set a new PR of 21:27 and freshamn Adam Wade continued to lower his PR with a time 21:57. Senior Mason Dimett ran a great race in a time of 24:46. Freshman Landon Swango had a time of 25:55 and Sam Cathey set a new PR with a time 26:58.
Following the race North's seniors Ryan Hancock, Mason Dimett, Philomenia Niese and Paige Reisman were recognized for all their hard work and dedication to the program.
South and North travel to the Jac-Cen-Del Invitational at 10 a.m.
Rushville
The RCHS cross country teams traveled to the Greenfield Cougar Palooza Wednesday. The Lions finished second and the Lady Lions were third.
Leading the Lions was Hunter Parmerlee placing fifth while Olivia Wehr led the Lady Lions squad with a fourth place finish.
Rounding out the top 20 for the boys was Sterrett (9th), Schindler (10th), W. Jacobs (13th), Krodel (14th), and Dyer (16th).
"The boys did a great job at packing together. They continue to push each other each race," Coach Tush noted.
Along with Wehr, other top 20 finishers for the Lady Lions were Whitham (15th), Hankins (18th) and Kemlple (20th).
"The girls continue to improve and decrease that gap between each other," Coach Tush noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.