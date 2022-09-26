BATESVILLE - The EIAC cross country teams met at Batesville for the conference championship Saturday.
For the first time since 1995, Greensburg claimed the conference title for the boys.
The Pirates finished with 38 points to bring home the title. East Central was second with 58 followed by Batesville 68, Rushville 70, Connersville 124 and Lawrenceburg 146.
“The guys had a great race this morning. They’ve been working hard to accomplish this goal all season,” Greensburg Coach Davis said after seeing the final results.
East Central's Bradyn Hatton won the race with a time of 16:53.
For the girls, East Central took five of the top eight finishing spots en route to the title. The Lady Trojans finished with 21. Batesville was second with 34 followed by Greensburg 89, Rushville 108 and South Dearborn 146.
“I was really proud of the way the girls raced this morning. They competed and made some significant improvements as we get ready for sectional,” noted Greensburg Coach Davis.
East Central freshman Callie Bentley won the race in 19:01.
"The boys and girls ran well today individually with nearly everyone getting season and or lifetime bests over the 5000 meter course. We have some nagging injuries on both sides that we hope to be subsided in the next two weeks by sectional time," Rushville Coach Tush noted.
Individual results - Boys
(place, name, time)
Greensburg
2. Jacob Hawkins, 16:59.4
5. Zackery Blodgett, 17:18.6
6. Joseph Hawkins, 17:26.5
8. Thomas Gorman, 17:34.7
17. Cameron Schwartz, 18:11.4
30. Xavier Cassis, 19:17.2
31. Chase Tekulve, 19:40.7
Batesville
3. Jacob Chapman, 17:03.2
11. Isaac Trossman, 17:49.9
14. Cannon Clark, 18:01.6
18. Eli Loichinger, 18:18.2
22. Paxton Harris, 18:42.0
27. Deev Ranka, 18:55.0
32. Cash Myers, 19:43.1
Rushville
7. Hunter Parmerlee, 17:27.2
12. Ryan Schindler, 17:50.5
15. Charlie Sterrett, 18:02.8
16. Isaac Krodel, 18:08.2
20. Wyatt Jacobs, 18:34.0
23. Isaac Schelle, 18:47.5
25. Logan Jacobs, 18:47.8
Individual results - Girls
(place, name, time)
Greensburg
15. Victoria Gauck, 22:11.8
17. Alyson Powers, 22:35.1
18. Hannah Crowell, 22:48.6
19. Emma Mcqueen, 22:58.8
20. Allyson Foster, 23:00.9
23. Tiffani Gramman, 23:52.0
33. Kaley Welsh, 26:03.5
Batesville
3. Ava Hanson, 19:39.5
5. Lexiyne Harris, 19:54.0
7. Sophie Myers, 20:13.9
9. Kaylynn Bedel, 20:22.9
10. Charlotte Trossman, 20:38.0
11. Megan Allgeier, 20:46.8
14. Kaylie Raver, 21:28.0
Rushville
16. Olivia Wehr, 22:27.9
21. Madison Hankins, 23:27.7
22. Sofia Kemple, 23:38.9
24. Mia Norvell, 23:59.8
25. Jentri Wallace, 24:06.0
27. Cyndi Tush, 24:14.3
30. Lanea Adams, 24:57.9
South Decatur at Hauser
HOPE - South Decatur's cross country teams traveled to Hauser Saturday for the Hope Heritage Day Classic.
The Cougars finished fourth overall. It was a great day on the course for the Cougars as each member of the team finished with a career best time.
Donovan Hale lead the way with a time of 18:28. Conner Newby crossed the line in 18:51. Chase Kalli was next in 19:15. Jack Hamilton ran a 19:44 and Damian Jackson finished in 20:14.
For the girls, the Lady Cougars placed second as a team.
Leading the girls was Maria Nobbe in a career best of 24:07. Running a season best was Brayley Sundal in 25:08. Elizabeth Flessner finished in 25:10. Clair Schoettmer ran a career best 25:13. Bridget Nobbe crossed the line in a season best 25:19. Sami Storm also ran career best of 26:19.
South competes Thursday at Greensburg in the final tune-up before the sectional.
