GREENSBURG - Greensburg and 10 other teams converged on the local cross country course Thursday for the 49th Annual Greensburg Cross Country Invitational.
For the boys, the Pirates ran to the team title for the first time since 1999. The Pirates took five of the top 10 spots scoring 26 points for the victory. Junior Jake Hawkins paced Greensburg to the win. Hawkins surged to the lead at the 3K mark and finished with a personal best time of 16:42. That performance moved the junior into the top 20 times in school history.
Joe Hawkins also ran his fastest time ever for 5K as he crossed the finish line at 17:02 for fourth place overall. TJ Gorman was next for the Pirates. Gorman placed fifth in 17:17, a personal best effort. Zack Blodgett came in sixth overall in 17:21. Cameron Schwartz had his best of 2022, breaking the 18:00 barrier for the first time ever. The junior finished 10th in 17:42. The next two finishers for the Pirates were a pair of freshmen that each established new personal bests. Xavier Cassis was 30th in 19:00 while Malakai Nicolaides took 31st in 19:13.
Sophomore Chase Tekulve was the reserve champion. Tekulve ran his best time ever of 19:25. Carson McCord earned fourth place and broke 20:00 for the first time in his career running 19:59. Junior Tyler Dwenger continued his steady improvement in his first year of running cross country. He placed seventh in the reserve competition in 20:36. Zach Niese took 16th place in 23:22.
Batesville finished second for the boys with 63 points. Batesville was led by sophomore Jake Chapman, placing third overall at 16:57. Four more Bulldogs were in the top 20: Isaac Trossman 11th (17:45), Cannon Clark 16th (18:08), Eli Loichinger 19th (18:29) and Paxton Harris 20th (18:34). Finishing out the varsity seven for Batesville was Deev Ranka 29th (18:58) and Cash Myers 37th (19:32).
Leading the way for the North Decatur harriers was Kaysar Bowles in a time of 19:39. Senior Ryan Hancock broke the elusive 20 minute barrier for the first time in his career, finishing with a new PR of 19:51. Freshmen Logan O'Dell and Eli Weisenbach both set a new PR finishing with identical times of 20:38. Adam Wade finished in 22:06 and Noah Weisenbach in 22:06. Senior Mason Dimett came in at 24:09 and Sam Cathey continues to lower his PR with a time of 24:18. Freshman Landon Swango crossed in a time of 25:53.
South Decatur was led by Conner Newby, placing 41st in 19:45. Donnovan Hale was 54th in 20:15 followed by Chase Kalli 55th in 20:22, Damian Jackson 68th in 21:23 and Jack Hamilton 75th in 22:01.
For the girls, Batesville took five of the top six spots to win the team title with 17 points. The Lady Bulldogs' Ava Hanson led the way, winning the race in a time of 19:59. Other times for Batesville included Sophie Myers second in 20:12 with Lexiyne Harris third at 20:16. The Lady Bulldogs also had Charlotte Trossman and Megan Allgeier place in the top 10 at fifth(20:44) and sixth (21:18) respectively. Finishing out the varsity seven were Samantha Adams (22:22) and Isabel Raab (22:31) placing 13th and 15th.
On the junior varsity side, the Bulldogs were led by Bayleigh Demaree, followed closely by Madison Rahschulte. Ella Moster and Shanna Smith also finished in the top 10. And with the boys, both Benjamin Adams and Ethan Rahschulte placed. Congratulations everyone!
The Lady Pirates were second in the team standings with 55 points. Tori Gauck was the top finisher for Greensburg. She broke 22:00 for the first time in her career as she crossed the finish line in 21:58 for eighth place overall. Emma McQueen lowered her personal best by more than 30 seconds. She was 12th place in 22:22. Teammate Aly Powers also set a new personal best time of 22:23 in 14th place. The next two runners for the Lady Pirates were juniors Hannah Crowell and Ally Foster. Crowell ran her fastest 5K of the season, taking 17th overall in 22:35 while Foster earned 19th place in 22:47, her best time ever. Tiffani Gramman was Greensburg’s sixth runner and finished 29th in the race with a time of 24:02. Allison Kunze took 48th in 27:51. Brooke Welsh was 11th in the reserve race running 29:15.
The Lady Chargers were led with another consistent time by Dorothy Robbins in 23:25. Fellow freshmen Ava Lecher in 24:37 and Olivia Reisman (new PR) in 24:45 continue to show improvement each race. Sophomore Cecilia Barber turned in a new PR of 26:37. Lauren Miller set a new PR for the second consecutive meet finishing in 28:09. Senior Philomenia Niese rounded out the scoring for the Lady Chargers, improving her previous time at the Pirate course by more than 1:30, finishing in 37:35.
The Lady Cougars placed fifth overall. Senior Elizabeth Flessner led the way for the Cougars. She ran a career personal best of 24:59 placing 33rd overall.
The rest of the Lady Cougars packed in behind starting with senior Bridget Nobbe 37th in 26:12, Brayley Sundal 38th in 26:20, Clair Schoettmer 41st in 26:35, Maria Nobbe 45th in 26:56 and Sami Storm 46th in 27:06.
