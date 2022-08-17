HOPE - The Greensburg cross country teams opened the 2022 season against Hauser, Rushville, Southwestern (Shelby), and South Decatur in the Hauser Hokum Karem Tuesday.
For this race format, athletes run alternating mile repeats for a total of six miles.
Hannah Crowell and Tiffani Gramman were the top finishers for the Lady Pirates. They won the girls title, running a combined time of 42:45. Tori Gauck and Aly Powers took second place in 43:10. The third duo of Ally Foster and Allison Kruze finished in 11th overall in a time of 51:56.
For the Pirates, the tandem of Joe and Jake Hawkins were the overall champions in a total time of 33:13. The next Pirate team was juniors TJ Gorman and Cameron Schwartz. They placed third overall in 34:34.
The freshmen duo of Xavier Cassis and Zack Blodgett earned seventh place in 36:11. The pair of Chase Tekulve and Carson McCord finished in 38:37 for 12th. Freshman Malakai Nicolaides and junior Tyler Dwenger came in 14th in 39:29. Kylee Simpson and Zach Niese placed 18th in 48:44.
The Pirates return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to North Branch Golf Course to race North Decatur, South Decatur and Batesville.
Rushville
Rushville also opened the season at Hauser. Coach Tush was encouraged by the performance of the harriers.
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Wehr and Maddy Hankins took third place. Fourth place went to Ashley Whitham and Mia Norvell. Rounding out the top five was Jentry Wallace and Jorja Ellis. Cyndi Tush and Lanea Adams finished seventh.
For the Lions, Ryan Schindler and Wyatt Jacobs took second place. Hunter Parmerlee and Issac Krodel finished fourth. Placing fifth was the duo of Charlie Sterrett and Isaac Schelle. Trent Dyer and Jacob Lilly finished ninth and Dustin King and Logan Jacobs crossed the line 10th.
Rushville travels Saturday to Zionsville.
