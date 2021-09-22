CONNERSVILLE – The RCHS cross country teams traveled to Connersville on Tuesday for the Spartan Invitational. This was a chance for the runners to preview the sectional course.
For the boys, Northeastern won the title with 56 followed by Hagerstown 75, Richmond 86, East Central 102, Centerville 110, Rushville 121, Muncie Central 140, Franklin County 224, Cambridge City 237, Delta 286, North Decatur 331 and Union County 348.
“Placing sixth in the 16-team race, we fell short of our goal today, but good teams learn from every challenge and overcome deficits. Fortunately we get a second chance to redeem ourselves on Oct. 9,” Coach Tush said.
The Lions were led by senior Kyle Stanley in sixth in 18:09. Charlie Sterrett was 22nd in 19:05 followed by Wyatt Jacobs (28th – 19:21), Ryan Schindler (32nd – 19:29), Trenton Dyer (33rd – 19:29), Isaac Krodel (44th – 19:56), and Isaac Schelle (55th – 21:05.).
Kaysar Bowles led the Chargers finishing with a time of 21:41. Other times for the Chargers included Aiden O’Dell 21:44, Owen Geis 22:23, Ryan Hancock 22:41, Mason Dimett 24:21, Noah Weisenbach 25:41, Adam Mack 26:51 and Caleb Bowles 34:14.
For the girls, East Central was first with 31 followed by Centerville 49, Richmond 84, Rushville 122, Delta 123, Hagerstown 162 and North Decatur 173
Leading the Lady Lions was senior Savannah Westphal in 20th with a time of 23:16. Olivia Wehr was 27th in 23:51 followed by Ashley Whitham (36th – 25:08), Maddy Hankins (41st – 25:31), Mia Norvell (42nd – 25:37), Sophia Kemple (43rd – 25:38) and Jorja Ellis (56th – 27:56).
Jenna Walton led the Lady Chargers finishing 17th with a time of 23:04. Other times for North included Gracie Osting 25:58, Ellie Cox 27:08, Cecilia Barber 30:21, Lauren Holloway 30:22, Hannah Allen 31:56 and Paige Wesseler 33:05.
JCD at Lawrenceburg
The Jac-Cen-Del varsity cross country teams ran in a triangular meet at Lawrenceburg. The Lady Eagles were first as a team and the Eagles were second as a team.
Individual finishes for the Lady Eagles were Cloey Simon first, Kayla Simon second, Virginia Minch sixth, Allison Peetz 10th, Shelby Reatherford 11th, Kinsey Rohls 12th and Alijah Karshner 13th.
Individual finishes for the Eagles included Josh Pohle second, Adam Maloney fourth, Cameron Reatherford sixth, Austrin Rohls 12th, Jacob Ricke 15th, Gabe Maloney 16th and Austin Hammond 17th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.