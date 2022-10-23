SHELBYVILLE - In a very competitive cross country semistate, area runners ended their season at Shelbyville Saturday.
For the girls, Noblesville won the team title. Bishop Chatard's Lily Cridge won the race in 16:58.
For the boys, Carmel’s Kole Mathison won the race and set a new course record of 14:56. Carmel won the team title.
Batesville
Batesville Coach Gausman noted, "I know every season must come to an end at some point, but as a coach, you always hope it is after the state meet. Unfortunately, the season ended for the Bulldogs at the semistate meet on Saturday. This is always the biggest meet of the year and this year was no different."
"Facing 12 teams that are ranked in the top 30 of the state and over half of the individuals ranked in the top 50 of the state, makes for a pretty tough meet to compete in. However, the Dogs stepped to the line and gave their all," Coach Gausman added.
The girls raced first and Batesville senior Sophie Myers led the team with a personal best at 19:25 and placed 36th overall out of 177 runners. Lexiyne Harris and Ava Hanson came in almost right next to each other in 68th (20:06.1) and 69th place (20:06.8). They were followed by Charlotte Trossman in 94th with Megan Allgeier in 106th. Also racing in the varsity seven were Kaylie Raver and Baylee Demaree.
The Bulldogs had two boys complete in the semistate race in sophomores Jake Chapman and Isaac Trossman. They placed 131st (17:54) and 138th (18:04) respectively.
Greensburg
Greensburg had three runners participate in the semistate Saturday.
Freshman Joe Hawkins led the trio of Pirate runners. He finished in 74th place equaling his personal best time of 16:58. Joe concluded his first year of running high school cross-country ranked No. 25 in school history. He was all-county, all-conference, all-sectional and all-regional this season.
Jake Hawkins placed 104th in 17:27. Hawkins ended his junior year for cross country as the Decatur County Champion. He was also all-EIAC, all-sectional, and all-regional in 2022. Jake’s personal best time of 16:34 at the sectional is 15th all-time for 5,000m at Greensburg.
Junior Cameron Schwartz was 147th place out of 179 runners with a time of 18:18. He finished his season with a personal best of 17:26 at the regional meet last week. Schwartz ended 2022 earning all-county, all-sectional and all-regional honors.
Rushville
Rushville's Ryan Schindler finished the semistate race in 148th place with a time of 18:18. Hunter Parmerlee crossed the line 153rd in 18:23.
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Wehr was 164th with a time of 22:33.
East Central
East Central's girls team finished sixth to earn their first trip as a team to the girls cross country state finals.
