BATESVILLE - Hillcrest Country Club hosted the annual Batesville Invitational Saturday. Twelve teams competed in the invitational with the Madison Cubs claiming the team title in the regular format with a score of 321.
Yorktown finished second with 337. Mt. Vernon was third with 342 followed by New Palestine 344, Greensburg 347, Batesville 369, Shelbyville 370, East Central 379, Jennings County 397, Franklin County 413, Oldenburg Academy 445 and Rising Sun 454.
The teams also competed in a best ball format. The best individual score for each hole was recorded toward the team total. Madison claimed the Best Ball title with a score of 63. Yorktown was second with 67 followed by New Palestine 71, Shelbyville 71, Greensburg 71, Mt. Vernon 72, Batesville 72, East Central 76, Jennings County 78, Rising Sun 82, Oldenburg 83 and Franklin County 84.
Madison's Henry Ashley earned medalist honors with a 6-over 76. Madison's Landon True also had 76, with the tie-breaker being decided on the individual cards. Mt. Vernon's Dylan Dreiman was third overall with 81.
Greensburg was led by a pair of 82s. Colten Schroeder carded (44-38) 82. Abe Tebbe finished with (43-39) 82.
Hunter Springmeyer had a (44-45) 89. Jack McKinsey finished with (49-45) 94 and Bryce Stringer had a (55-61) 116.
"I was pretty happy with our overall performance on the day. We were a little shorthanded, but we got some valuable experience that we can improve upon. I thought we maybe started a little sluggish, but we really turned it on during the back nine," Greensburg Coach Mize said. "Having that kind of resolve is definitely something we can build upon as we move toward an important stretch of our season. With conference coming up this week, we seem to be heading in the right direction."
For the Bulldogs, Leo Moody finished with (46-42) 88. Jackson Day carded (45-46) 91. Jackson Wanstrath had a (44-49) 93. Alec Bunselmeier finished with (44-53) 97. Henry Koehne had a (49-51) 100.
Oldenburg was led by Brett Wagner (45-41) 86, followed by Timothy Puttman 114, Cale Johannigman 117, Ben Ruter 128 and Spencer Mack 137.
