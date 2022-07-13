COLUMBUS - The Curve 11U baseball team traveled to CERAland Park in Columbus last weekend to compete in the Calvin Strong Tournament. The Curve 11U went undefeated in five games to earn the tournament championship.
The Curve 11U opened pool play with a 13-4 win Saturday over the Rawlings Tigers - McKinney 11U out of New Albany.
The Curve 11U got the offense going in the first inning. The squad scored one run off the bats of Myles Adkins and Tiago Batta.
The Curve 11U notched six runs in the fifth inning. Jai Jackson, Kable Koors, Myles Adkins, Ross Gorrell and Jake Whitaker each had RBIs in the big inning.
Ross Gorrell earned the victory on the hill for the Curve 11U. Gorrell went two innings, allowing no runs on no hits, while striking out three and walking one. Wyatt Moore, Eric Witkemper and Logan Fisse all pitched in relief.
The Curve 11U racked up seven hits in the game. Tiago Batta and Myles Adkins each had two hits. The Curve 11U didn't commit an error in the field.
The Curve 11U defeated EIF Eastern Indiana Finest 11U 18-3 in Saturday’s second pool play game.
Myles Adkins drove in four runs in the victory. Jackson Tekulve got the win for the Curve 11U. Tekulve threw 23 strikes out of 25 pitches through two innings, striking out two and walking zero. Tiago Batta and Jake Whitaker closed out the game in relief.
Eric Witkemper hit a home run in the fourth inning. Myles Adkins went 2-for-2 at the plate. The Curve 11U didn't commit a single error.
On Sunday, the Curve 11U took the lead late in the game and cruised to an 11-5 victory over Indiana Tomahawks 11U Phillips.
The game was tied at five with The Curve 11U batting in the bottom of the fourth when Jackson Tekulve singled, scoring two runs.
Ross Gorrell was the winning pitcher for The Curve 11U, going 2 2/3 innings and allowing no runs on no hits with two strikeouts. Jai Jackson started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out three and walking one. Myles Adkins, Jackson Tekulve, Jake Whitaker, and Tiago Batta all had a hit.
The Curve 11U defeated Seymour Red Alert 11U 7-5 in the semifinal.
The Curve 11U took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Eric Witkemper pitched three innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out one and walking one. Jackson Tekulve and Ross Gorrell pitched in relief to close out the win.
In the championship game, the Curve 11U won the title with a 7-4 victory over Centerville Diamond Dawgs 11U.
The game was tied at 3-3 with the Curve 11U batting in the bottom of the fourth. The Curve 11U took the lead for good with four runs. In the fourth, Tiago Batta doubled to plate one run. Camden O’Dell drew a walk, scoring one run. Jake Whitaker laid down a bunt, scoring one run and Logan Fisse drew a walk, scoring one run.
In the first inning, the Curve 11U got their offense started when Jackson Tekulve singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Myles Adkins. Jai Jackson pitched four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out four. Ross Gorrell threw two innings in relief to earn the save.
Jackson Tekulve led The Curve 11U with two hits in two at bats. The Curve 11U didn't commit a single error in the field.
The Curve 11U thanks the following sponsors: Brau Haus, GeCom, Handled Home Services: Neighborhood Handyman, KnepCo Crane Services, Phase Financial, Risco, S&B Driving School, SM Seed, Sonic, Water-Tek, and WinSupply of Westfield.
