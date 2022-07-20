GREENSBURG - The 14U Indiana Curve, based out of Greensburg, officially finished the 2022 season last weekend on a high note as they earned second place in USSSA Nationals.
It was an action-packed season for the Curve as they went 23-21 on the year, bringing home one championship, and were three time tourney finalists.
Coach Walsman said, "These young men played their hearts out all year long and never gave up. They competed the best they could every game."
The Curves moto this season was HUSTLE. If you hustle on every play and give it all you have, great things will happen. A hustle chain was introduced a was rewarded during games when a player made a hustling play.
"We wanted the boys to have fun and enjoy the moments. You can easily get caught up on winning, but when you focus on letting them have fun and playing as hard as you can on every play, the wins will come on their own," Walsman said.
This was the Indiana Curve's final season as these young men will be moving on to high school. The roster included Connor Beagle, Logan Meyer, JP Scudder, Chase Walsman, Tyler Dean, Luke Hoeing, Damion Trueblood, Jacob Duerstock, Zack Blodgett, Corbin Thackery, Hayden and Dekon Ramsey and Rylan Sessions.
