Curve season concludes

The Curve 12U managed through a push by Ripley Redwings 12U in the fourth inning where The Curve coughed up three runs, but The Curve still won 15-4 on Friday, June 28.
The Curve collected eight hits. Jacob Stenger and Jacoby Miller each collected two hits to lead The Curve 12U. The Curve stole seven bases during the game. Lance Coy led the way with two.
Curve’s Last Weekend of Baseball July 6-7
The Curve 12U scored eight runs in the fifth on its way to a 14-3 victory over Powerhouse Futures 12U on Saturday.
The Curve 12U batters contributing to the big inning included Bryson Kelso, Jacob Stenger, and Lance Coy, all driving in runs in the frame.
In the first inning, Powerhouse Futures 12U got their offense started with a solo homerun. The Curve pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning.
In the second, Jacoby Miller singled on a 3-0 count, scoring one run.
Bryson Kelso was the winning pitcher for The Curve. He went three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out five and walking one. Chase Tekulve threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Powerhouse Futures 12U mashed three homebruns on the day. The Curve totaled 11 hits in the game. Brayden Hancock and Jackson Voss each racked up multiple hits for The Curve.
Brayden went 3-4 at the plate to lead The Curve in hits.
Jackson Voss led The Curve with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with seven stolen bases.
Rain ended, yet another game, a little early for The Curve in their second game on Saturday.
The Curve stayed in it until the end, but Indiana Twins 12U pulled away late in a 6-2 victory.
The game was tied at two with Indiana Twins 12U batting in the top of the fifth when they singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
The Curve was due up to bat in the bottom of the 6th when the rain came, and the game ended.
The Curve got things started in the first inning when an error scored one run for The Curve.
Indiana Twins evened things up at two in the top of the fourth inning.
Peyton Cordray’s wild pitch allowed one run to score for Indiana Twins. Peyton led things off on the hill for The Curve. He surrendered two runs on one hit over four innings, striking out three and walking one.
Brayden Hancock and Jacob Stenger entered the game as relief, throwing one inning and two-thirds of an inning respectively.
Brayden Hancock went 1-2 at the plate to lead The Curve in hits.
The Curve 12U fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-3 loss to Indiana Twins 12U on Sunday.
Indiana Twins scored on two home runs in the first inning. The Curve struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Indiana Twins, giving up 11 runs.
Jacob Stenger took the loss for The Curve. He allowed ten hits and ten runs over four innings, striking out two and walking one.
The Curve launched one homerun on the day. Cy Miller put one out in the first inning.
The Curve tallied six hits on the day. Jacob Stenger and Brayden Hancock each collected two hits to lead The Curve.
Jackson Voss led The Curve with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with six stolen bases.
For their final game of the 2019 season, The Curve jumped out to an early lead over Powerhouse Futures 12U and took home a 13-4 victory on Sunday.
The Curve scored on a single by Cy Miller, a double by Bryson Kelso, a groundout by Dylan Thomas, a single by Peyton Cordray, and a homerun by Jacob Stenger in the first inning.
The Curve earned the victory despite allowing Powerhouse Futures to score four runs in the first inning.
Brayden Hancock was the wining pitcher for The Curve. He surrendered zero runs on five hits over four innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Dylan Thomas started the game for The Curve. He surrendered four runs on three hits, walking one.
The Curve smacked one homerun on the day. Jacob Stenger had a four bagger in the first inning.
The Curve collected ten hits. Cy Miller and Peyton Cordray each had two hits to lead The Curve.
Bryson Kelso led The Curve with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with eight stolen bases.
This was the final game for The Curve this season. They finished the year with a record of 14-15-1.
It was a tough year for The Curve with weather shortening many tournaments.
The Curve would like to thank it’s many sponsors, B & C Tool Rental, Buy Right Auto, Gecom, Jody Gray with Farm Bureau Insurance, Mancinos Pizza and Grinders, Melanie Hartwell with Lincoln Realty, The Napoleon State Bank, Suzanne Miller with Main Attraction hair salon, The Wagner Coy Team, and Water-Tek.
Story provided bySuzanne Miller
