BLOOMINGTON – The RCHS boys and girls track and field teams competed at Indiana University Saturday at the Indoor Hoosier State Meet. RCHS had six individual qualifiers for the state meet.
“It was a great day for our athletes to see some great competition from around the state. These individuals are among the top athletes in their respective events in the state of Indiana. I look forward to getting this season started,” Lady Lions Coach Amy Tush said.
Leading the Ladies Lions was senior Cyndi Tush who jumped to another personal record height of 10-3 and placed fourth in the elite competition for her division of the pole vault.
“Cyndi has a lot more to go,” Coach Greg Pratt. “Once the weather breaks we have a longer pole for her to move to and then we will see just how high she can go.”
Gabby Pavey also placed 10th in the pole vault competition with another personal best jump of 8-6. Jenna Lawler placed 10th in the shot put just missing the finals by less than an inch.
The Lions team was represented by Trent Dyer in the high jump with a jump of 5-10, placing 12th and Tristan Norris in the long jump placing 14th.
“It was a great experience, but now it’s time to regroup and get ready for outdoor season,” Lions Head Coach Jacob Bentley said.
Rushville opens the outdoor season at North Decatur April 4.
