RUSHVILLE – Indiana State University is a tradition for a local family in Rushville and that carried on this week. Rushville 2023 senior pole vaulter Cyndi Tush committed to Indiana State University Track and Field Tuesday.
Attending ISU has always been an obvious option, as dad and sister attended ISU and mom competed for the Sycamore Track and Field Team, but it wasn’t an easy decision for Cyndi. She has always been a leader, a trend setter, so to follow in the family footsteps was the total opposite of her life plan. She called it her back-up plan, but with her recent success in sports, it became the top option.
Her whole life she has always been around track and field, but participated mostly out of family convenience. Since she had to be at the track, she chose an event that hasn’t been around for girls all that long, the pole vault.
“I never thought I’d be a good enough athlete to compete in Division I, but I am so grateful to God for presenting me with this opportunity to continue my education and still compete. I am really excited that ISU can allow me to be a member on the track team as I pursue to become an orthodontist,” Cyndi said.
“Indiana State pole vaulter’s rank among the best in the NCAA Division I rankings,” ISU Head Coach Angie Martin, who was actually recruited herself as an athlete to attend Indiana State by Amy Cohee-Tush. “Cyndi will be a pleasant addition to our crew, with her speed and gymnastics skills, she will fit in with the athletic group of vaulters at ISU. She seems to have a great work ethic and I look forward to seeing huge improvements these next few years.”
Cyndi has had some very positive influences in this extreme sporting event. She obtained the love for the pole vault from her sister, Jamey, who both were introduced to the pole vault by Coach Jeremy Baney, Head Coach at South Dearborn and an ISU alum.
RCHS Pole Vault Coach Greg Pratt also has sentimental ties with ISU as his son, Jeremy Pratt, competed for the Sycamores. “Cyndi will find her place. I have enjoyed this opportunity to coach her and I look forward to these next few weeks as we prepare for the postseason,” Pratt said.
“Cyndi has always been an athlete, but she also excels in the classroom and has a beautiful singing voice which she doesn’t share enough. Indiana State University will bring her out of her comfort zone and challenge her mentally and physically. Being a student athlete will give her an excellent head start on life as she finds and perfects her own identity,” Amy said. “Cyndi is motivated as we approaches the final laps of her senior year. She has always had her own plan and I’m grateful she has allowed me to participate in this one. This journey for her has been a whole family experience with me as her head coach and her dad, Coach Jim Tush, as her daily volunteer vault coach.”
“I am pleased and proud that she chose Indiana State as her college choice because it holds a very special place in my heart, but this is about her right now. She has Coach Pratt’s experienced knowledge at her fingertips and his quirky ways to remember it, but it’s up to her to complete her story and leave her mark,” Amy added.
