GREENSBURG – The Daily News welcomes Andy Scheidler as our new sports editor.
Scheidler returns to Decatur County, where he grew up, after spending 14 years as a sports editor in the mountains of western North Carolina.
A lifelong sports fanatic, Scheidler is excited to begin shining the spotlight on local athletes and their achievements on the courts, fields and diamonds.
“Sports have always fascinated me ever since I was a little kid,” Scheidler said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the athletes, coaches, parents and fans in the communities.”
A 2002 graduate of South Decatur, Scheidler played basketball and golf for the Cougars. He was selected as the Daily News Area Player of the Year for golf his senior year and his parents still have a framed article hanging in their home, even though it has collected some dust over the years.
When he’s not covering local sports, Scheidler will likely be on a golf course, a tennis court or enjoying a stout or porter.
Scheidler is a lifelong Reds and Bengals fan, which means he spends most of his time in misery watching them play.
Monday was his first day at the DN, and he’s eager to get started.
“Don’t be shy. Send me an email or give me a call,” Scheidler said. “I’ll do my best to share with everyone some incredible athletic achievements and endeavors, but I’ll need your help. Please keep me in the loop with story ideas and things you’d like to see in the paper.”
Daily News Editor Kevin Green is happy to welcome Scheidler on board.
“Andy’s a local guy and I’m sure he’ll do a great job of covering local high school athletics,” Green said. “We’re excited about the skill set he brings to the newspaper and are eager for him to get started.”
