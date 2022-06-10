GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Youth Running Club (DCYRC) hosted its 10th annual running clinic. Nearly 80 youth from around the county participated in a variety of running games, dynamic stretches and warm-ups led by more than 30 volunteers of local high school runners, college athletes and area coaches during the clinic.
The young runners, grades 2-8, received mini lessons in running from community members, college runners and coaches from around the state.
The motto for the 2022 clinic “Let's get F.A.S.T.” emphasized key components of being successful not only in running but also in life. These components included getting the right Fuel, (with proper nutrition, warm ups, and stretching), keeping a positive Attitude, developing a Strategy of pacing and racing, and running with Tenacity.
Some of the speakers to emphasize these important points included DCMH Registered Dietician Melissa Yake, UIndy Coach Katie Hagerty, Hanover College Coach Brady Wells, former Franklin College Coach Paul Sargent, Notre Dame alum runner Chris Giesting, UIndy runner Ben Nagel and IU runner Brenner Hanna.
At the conclusion of the clinic, the DCYRC members participated in a mile race in their specific age groups. The top three girls and top three boys in each age group earned gold, silver, and bronze medals for their performances.
All the participants received DCYRC water bottles, backpacks and certificates at the end of the week for their successful completion of the clinic.
Many of the returning runners ran personal best record times and three new DCYRC mile time records were set. Sam Welsh broke the second grade DCYRC record. Bennett Hygema set a new third grade record time and Jack Gindling ran the fastest fourth grade time in DCYRC history.
The Decatur County Youth Running Club would like to thank their primary sponsor, the Decatur County Community Foundation, for supporting the event. The DCYRC would also like to thank Buy Right Auto, Dr. Andrew Poltrack, Great Plains Communications, Ag Productions, Phase Financial, Water-Tek, S & B Driving School and Drs. David Weigel, Carol Lohmueller, and Eric Weigel for their contributions.
Results
Second Grade - Girls
1. Gianna Scholle 7:39, 2. Cora Gauck 8:23, 3. Reagan Schreinder 8:36, 4. Victoria Koors 9:07
Second Grade - Boys
1. Sam Welsh 6:53 (DCYRC record), 2. William Moore 8:04, 3. Leo Kern 8:40, 4. Jacob Crowell 8:59, 5. Andrew Brown 11:12, 6. Silas Luber 15:13
Third grade - Girls
1. Addy Porter 8:31 (PR), 2. Tessa Hersley 8:38 (PR), 3. Ava Meyer 9:254. Anna Davis 9:46 (PR), 5. Zoe Eckstein 10:15 (PR), 6. Gwen Gauck 10:36, 7. Savannah Eckstein 12:35
Third grade - Boys
1. Bennett Hygema 6:20 (DCYRC record), 2. Nolan Hash 6:53 (PR), 3. Nolan McCamment 7:034. Owen Brancamp 7:05 (PR), 5. Elliot O'Sullivan 7:12 (PR), 6. Nick Owens 7:48 (PR), 7. Kaiden Zeigler 7:51, 8. Collin Rich 7:52, 9. Eli Wentzel 8:00 (PR), 10. Jayden Dong 8:48, 11. Jake Stier 8:59, 12. Niall O'Mara 9:06, 13. Rylan Herpel 9:07, 14. Henry Buening 11:19
Fourth Grade - Girls
1. Kelsey Slaven 7:34 (PR), 2. Hadley Davis 7:42 (PR), 3. Payton Koors 8:38
Fourth Grade - Boys
1. Jack Gindling 6:26 (DCYRC record), 2. Miles Gill 8:17, 3. Cooper Motz 8:36, 4. Luke Harris 9:50, 5. Dalton Stallsmith 13:41
Fifth Grade - Girls
1. Maria Scholle 7:03 (PR), 2. Kelsey Wentzel 8:22 (PR), 3. Harper Kinsey 8:24, 4. Lilli Welsh 8:25, 5. Kate McNulty 8:56, 6. Cameron McCord 10:05
Fifth Grade - Boys
1. Fletcher Hash 6:51 (PR), 2. Landon Fuel 7:26 (PR), 3. Charles Cornett 7:38 (PR), 4. Kason Bedel 7:53, 5. Roy Middendorf 7:56 (PR), 6. Miles Bultman 10:13
Sixth Grade - Girls
1. Josie Slaven 7:23 (PR), 2. Sophie Buening 7:49 (PR), 3. Eleanor Davis 7:53 (PR), 4. Emma O'Sullivan 8:19 (PR), 5. Caitlyn Morton 8:31, 6. Ella Kate Stewart 10:03
Sixth Grade - Boys
1. Jackson Tekulve 6:30 (PR), 2. Luke Stier 7:38, 3. Maxwell Gauck 8:22 (PR), 4. Ethan Miller 8:40 (PR), 5. David Stallsmith 12:18 (PR)
Seventh/Eighth Grade - Girls
1. Katie Fisse 6:47 (PR), 2. Audra Gehl (tie) 6:48 (PR), 2. Frankie Fry (tie) 6:48 (PR), 4. Rylie Hash 7:26 (PR), 5. Kenadee Alexander 7:53, 6. Haleigh Stewart 7:54, 7. Libby Alexander 9:38
Seventh/Eighth Grade - Boys
1. Brylan Brancamp 5:43 (PR), 2. Ethan Clifford 6:12 (PR), 3. Henry Corya 6:44 (PR), 4. Cole Alexander 6:47
