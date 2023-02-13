CHARLESTOWN - Rushville's tournament run came to an end Saturday in the regional at Charlestown. A stifling defense by Corydon Central hampered the Lady Lions throughout the contest as the Lady Panthers eliminated the Lady Lions 68-40.
Rushville ends the season at 14-14. Corydon Central improves to 25-2.
The combination of Corydon's pressure defense and offensive attack of Ava Weber (34 points) and Josie Vaughn (18 points) was too much for the Lady Lions to tame Saturday.
Weber scored the first five points of the game on a traditional three point play and a steal and lay-up. A lay-up by Rushville's Leonie Boyer got things going for the Lady Lions, but Weber was the answer for the Lady Panthers. Weber scored the next six points before a bucket by Bailey Orme on the fast break gave Corydon a 13-2 lead.
Briley Munchel scored off the Boyer assist to stop the run. Back-to-back buckets by Orme and Weber extended the lead to 17-4 before Rushville's Gracie Buzzard hit two from the charity stripe to close the first quarter with the Lady Lions trailing 17-6.
Corydon's Morgan Adams scored on an assist from Vaughn to open the second quarter. Rushville's Belle Gossett connected from long range and added a free throw to cut the deficit to 19-10. Corydon's defensive pressure led to 12 straight points - nine from Weber and a 3-pointer from Vaughn.
Two Boyer free throws stopped the Corydon run. After another bomb by Vaughn extended the lead to 39-14, Rushville closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run. Boyer hit a free throw. Gossett drained two from the charity stripe. Carly Senour hit a jumper and Boyer scored on a drive to end the first half with Rushville trailing 39-21.
Corydon opened the second half on an 8-3 run. Weber's lay-up made it 47-24. Munchel added a free throw before another Weber drive to the bucket. Senour then hit a 3-pointer for Rushville to make it 49-28.
Corydon left no hope for a Rushville comeback with a 12-0 run to close out the third quarter. Reese Withers, Vaughn (3-pointer), Weber and Paisley Teeter (3-pointer) all scored in the run as the Lady Patriots led 61-28 heading to the fourth quarter.
Rushville outscored Corydon 12-7 over the final eight minutes. Boyer, Senour, Gossett, Munchel and Kiley Parsley all scored in the fourth for the Lady Lions.
Sophomore Leonie Boyer led the Lady Lions with 16 points, six rebounds and one assist. Belle Gossett added eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Carly Senour chipped in with seven points and two rebounds. Briley Munchel had five points and one assist. Gracie Buzzard added two points, one rebound and one assist. Kiley Parsley had two points and two rebounds. Olivia Smith grabbed one rebound. Ericka Kuhn had two rebounds.
"Our last game does not define what these young ladies have accomplished this season. These ladies have overcome a season of ups and downs this year. They worked hard last summer and have stayed together throughout the season encouraging each other and striving to achieve success," Coach Marlow said.
"I have always said it is not where you start, but where you end in a season that matters. I am nothing but proud of these young ladies. Our seniors (Belle Gossett, Briley Munchel, Regan Padgett and Tracie Stanley) have left their marks on the Lady Lion Program. They have been totally committed and bought into the Lady Lion Basketball Program. It is the job of our young kids to carry on the tradition," Coach Marlow added.
Corydon Central (25-2) will face Gibson Southern (21-4) in the first game at the Jasper Semistate this Saturday.
