Demo derby kicks off grandstand events

GREENSBURG – The track and grandstand at the Decatur County Fair opened for heavy hitting busy on Thursday night as adrenaline junkies from around the state gathered to hit each other.
The annual demolition derby took place with dozens of participants vying for the $1500 top prize.
The demo derby is the first of many events that will take over the grandstand.
On Friday, Columbus Speedway Go-Kart Racing will visit with hot laps starting at 4:30 p.m. and the racing getting underway at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Southern Indiana Dirt Drags Truck Drags will take place at 7 p.m.
Tractor and truck pulls will be in the spotlight on Monday, July 15 and on Tuesday, July 16 Wolf Brothers ATV and Motorcycle Drag Races will be roaring throughout the fairgrounds.
The final grandstand event will be the Decatur County Fair straight line motocross on Wednesday, July 17.
