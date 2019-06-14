GJHS Soccer Practices
There are open practices for the Greensburg Jr. High soccer team every Monday and Wednesday through June. Additional practices wil be added in July. All interested are welcome to attend.
These practices are not mandatory but will assist student athletes in conditioning to be competitive in the upcoming season.
For questions, please contact Brock Hahn:812-593-8449 or email at brock.hahn18@gmail.com.
ChargersGolf Outing
Our annual athletic department golf scramble at North Branch Golf Course will take place on Sat., June 29. The 4-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m. and the cost is $60/person or $240/team.
This includes golf, cart, food, and drinks. All proceeds go towards helping fund all of our athletic teams throughout the year. You can register clear up til the day of the event, with onsite registration beginning at noon at North Branch.
We are also encouraging people to help sponsor this event with one of the following sponsorships: $300 (Tournament Sponsor), $150 (Hole Sponsor), or $100 (Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, Longest Putt Sponsor).
If you are interested in any of these sponsorships, please contact Gary Cook at gcook@decaturco.k12.in.us or Scott Johnson at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us or Kyle Nobbe at knobbe@decaturco.k12.in.us.
DCMH Physicals
DCMH is offering $20 sports physicals for student athletes this summer.
Any physical obtained after April 1, 2019 will be good for the 2019-2020 school year.
If your student athlete is still in need of their physical then mark Tuesday, July 23 on your calendar.
NOTE: The immunization clinic will also be open this day.
Follow Daily News Sports on Twitter
The Greensburg Daily News Sports Department is on Twitter.
Follow along with all of our local athletes and their performances @sportsgdn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.