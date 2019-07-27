Pirates hosting Golf Scramble
The Second Annual Greensburg Pirates Athletic Department Golf Scramble has been set for August 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
The fundraiser will benefit the entire athletic department and support all GCHS sports.
The scramble is set to begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Price is $240 per team or $60 per player. Sandwiches will be provided at the turn.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt.
Hole sponsorship is also available for $100. Sponsors will get a tee sign.
For more information, contact athletic director Stacy Meyer at 812-663-7176 x 1307.
GJHS Cross Country Practice
Any Greensburg Junior High Student interested in running Cross Country should participate in our summer runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Athletes should be ready to run with proper running attire and bottled water. Get a head start now on the season which officially begins Aug. 1.
GJHS Football Practice
Any Greensburg 7th or 8th grader planning on playing football this year, the first mandatory practice will be July 29 from 3 - 5 p.m.
You must have physical done by then. Any questions contact Chris Robbins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.