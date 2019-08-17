GJHS 8th grade football
Greensburg 8th grade pirates beat connersville 52-0 to open the season.
Stats:
Bradley Lutz 38 yards and one touchdown, Brayden Ricke 23 yards and one touchdown, Blake Collins 16 yards and two touchdowns, Andrew Boyd 10 yards and one touchdown, Kaden Wood nine yards and one touchdown and Leland Workman nine yards and one touchdown.
Leading tackler was Emarie Jackson with six tackles.
Sports Phone Extension Change
To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.
GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale
The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.
A Family pass will cost you $150.
For an individual adult, you must pay $50.
Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.
Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.
Pirates hosting Golf Scramble
The Second Annual Greensburg Pirates Athletic Department Golf Scramble has been set for August 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
The fundraiser will benefit the entire athletic department and support all GCHS sports.
The scramble is set to begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Price is $240 per team or $60 per player.
Sandwiches will be provided at the turn.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt.
Hole sponsorship is also available for $100. Sponsors will get a tee sign.
For more information, contact athletic director Stacy Meyer at 812-663-7176 x 1307.
