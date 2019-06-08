Chargers Golf Outing
Our annual athletic department golf scramble at North Branch Golf Course will take place on Sat., June 29. The 4-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m. and the cost is $60/person or $240/team.
This includes golf, cart, food, and drinks. All proceeds go towards helping fund all of our athletic teams throughout the year. You can register clear up til the day of the event, with onsite registration beginning at noon at North Branch.
We are also encouraging people to help sponsor this event with one of the following sponsorships: $300 (Tournament Sponsor), $150 (Hole Sponsor), or $100 (Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, Longest Putt Sponsor).
If you are interested in any of these sponsorships, please contact Gary Cook at gcook@decaturco.k12.in.us or Scott Johnson at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us or Kyle Nobbe at knobbe@decaturco.k12.in.us.
DCMH Physicals
DCMH is offering $20 sports physicals for student athletes this summer.
Any physical obtained after April 1, 2019 will be good for the 2019-2020 school year.
If your student athlete is still in need of their physical then mark Tuesday, July 23 on your calendar.
NOTE: The immunization clinic will also be open this day.
Columbus Express Tryouts
Columbus Express Soccer Club will be hosting Team Tryouts from June 10-13 at Richard Wigh Soccer Complex in Columbus, Indiana for Boys & Girls born between 2001-2009.
Columbus Express is seeking dedicated and ambitious players that want to improve through immersion in a competitive environment, a holistic player development approach, and adaptive and educated coaching.
Since 1977, Columbus Express has been a staple in developing young athletes by providing players with Indiana’s Premier Soccer Experience.
If you are interested in joining Columbus Express, please register for tryouts at www.columbusexpress.com/tryouts. For additional information, please visit www.columbusexpress.com or contact Director of Coaching, Ty Smith at 812-767-3092 or ty@columbusexpress.com.
Follow Daily News Sports on Twitter
The Greensburg Daily News Sports Department is on Twitter.
Follow along with all of our local athletes and their performances @sportsgdn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.