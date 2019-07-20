Chargers football car wash
The North Decatur Football program will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, July 20 at the Auto Zone in Greensburg.
This is a makeup date from the planned June car wash.
A free will offering car wash will be provided by the football team with donations going to help the program.
Auto Zone is located at 1515 N. Lincoln St.
GJHS CrossCountry Practice
Any Greensburg Junior High Student interested in running Cross Country should participate in our summer runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Athletes should be ready to run with proper running attire and bottled water. Get a head start now on the season which officially begins Aug. 1.
GJHS Football Practice
Any Greensburg 7th or 8th grader planning on playing football this year, the first mandatory practice will be July 29 from 3 - 5 p.m.
You must have physical done by then. Any questions contact Chris Robbins.
