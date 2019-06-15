Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.