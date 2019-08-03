Cougars JH Volleyball
South Decatur Junior High Volleyball will begin practice on Thursday, August 8th after school until 5:15. A physical must be on file at school or brought with athlete the first day of practice in order to participate. Any questions can be directed to 8th grade coach Lisa Bennett at lisabennett@decaturco.k12.in.us
Pirates hosting Golf Scramble
The Second Annual Greensburg Pirates Athletic Department Golf Scramble has been set for August 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
The fundraiser will benefit the entire athletic department and support all GCHS sports.
The scramble is set to begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Price is $240 per team or $60 per player.
Sandwiches will be provided at the turn.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt.
Hole sponsorship is also available for $100. Sponsors will get a tee sign.
For more information, contact athletic director Stacy Meyer at 812-663-7176 x 1307.
