BATESVILLE – The Bulldogs struggled to get their offense going Monday, losing 10-0 to Connersville on the softball diamond.
Paige Oldham led the team by going 2-for-3 with a double. Emma Belter and Margaret Wilson each had a hit.
Margaret Wilson had another error free night with seven putouts at first base.
The Bulldogs struck out nine times, four of which were looking, and reached twice on walks.
Connersville had 11 hits, walked three times and never struck out.
The Bulldogs fall to 5-3 overall and 1-3 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, while the Spartans improved to 5-5 and 3-2.
BHS 15, LHS 13
Batesville's bats came alive in a big way Tuesday, racking up 17 hits, including four home runs.
The Bulldogs traded the lead back-and-forth with Lawrenceburg before prevailing 15-13.
It was tied 12-12 with the Bulldogs batting in the bottom of the sixth when Kaylin Hinners doubled on the first pitch, scoring one run. Then came Sarah Ripperger's first career home run to add to the cushion.
Batesville took an early lead in the first with a Kylie Laker homer, singles by Sydnee Scheafer and Belter, and then a double by Oldham to score two more.
Batesville put up five runs in the fifth. Hinners, Laker, Scheafer, Belter and Oldham each had RBIs in the frame.
Katie Mobley led things off on the rubber for the Bulldogs. The hurler went seven innings, allowing 17 hits, striking out two and walking one, earning her first varsity win.
Belter and Oldham went deep in the fifth inning, after Laker went yard in the first and Ripperger put one out in the sixth.
Laker hit for the cycle and drove in three runs.
Oldham (single, double, homer) and Belter (two singles, homer) had three hits apiece and combined for 4 RBIs. Ripperger had a single and a homer, Scheafer had two singles and Hinners knocked two doubles with 2 RBIs.
Batesville was sure-handed and didn't commit an error. Wilson made the most plays with eight putouts.
Lawrenceburg fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the EIAC.
JV action
Cold weather shortened the JV game Tuesday, ending in a 3-3 tie between Batesville and Lawrenceburg.
Kennedy Westrick drew a walk in the second and later came around to score on a fielder's choice. Samantha Kessens had the lone hit for the Bulldogs as she crushed a triple in the bottom of the third to score Athena Mitchell. Kessens also advanced home on the throw to tie the game.
Westrick had her first career start and allowed just one hit in three innings, while striking out seven.
Up next
The Bulldogs (6-3, 2-3 EIAC) will complete their series with South Dearborn, playing Friday in Aurora.
