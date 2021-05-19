LAWRENCEBURG – Batesville’s baseball team had all cylinders firing on offense on Tuesday, winning big over Lawrenceburg 11-2.
It’s the 12th straight win for the Bulldogs. They clinched at least a share of the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference championship, moving their record to 18-4 overall and 10-2 in the conference.
Riley Zink (6-1) earned the victory on the mound. The righty surrendered zero runs on two hits over six innings, striking out seven. Luke Wilson threw one inning in relief.
The Bulldogs started the scoring in the third when Calvin Sherwood hit a home run. They added two more runs in the fourth.
The Bulldogs had a big fifth when they scored five runs. Trey Peters, Jack Grunkemeyer, Zach Wade and Willy Sherwood each had RBIs.
Nolen Vertz took the loss for Lawrenceburg, allowing eight hits and six runs over four innings, striking out one.
Batesville racked up 13 hits. Peters, Grunkemeyer and Sherwood each collected multiple hits to lead the Bulldogs. Peters led the Bulldogs with three hits in five at-bats.
Up next
The Dogs will look to clinch the outright EIAC championship when they host South Dearborn on Thursday. It will be Senior Night.
