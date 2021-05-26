CONNERSVILLE – Batesville had the bases loaded but was down to its last out and last strike. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they had senior star Paige Oldham in the batters’ box.
Facing a 1-2 count, Oldham ripped a triple to the right field fence that cleared the bases and gave the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead. They held Rushville scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, eliminating the Lions and advancing to the semifinals of the 3A sectional.
Two errors by the Lions helped extend the game and load the bases for Oldham, who drove in all four runs for BHS.
Oldham went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits. She issued five walks but struck out eight.
Emma Belter, Margaret Wilson and Oldham all had a multi-hit game for Batesville. Belter led the way by going 3-for-3.
Rushville got a triple from Kara Chandler, while Belle Gossett, Grace Muir, Molly Zachery, Jama Barnes and Abby Herbert each smacked singles. Zachery, Muir and Chandler each recorded an RBI.
The Lions still had hopes for a walk-off win like they had a couple weeks ago when Abby Herbert delivered a single. Muir led off the inning with a single, but she was left stranded at second.
Chandler struck out nine batters and walked four.
RCHS finishes the year 8-16.
BHS (7-14) snapped its losing skid in big fashion. The Dogs came in with an 11-game losing streak that stretched back to April 20.
Up next
The Bulldogs will play Connersville at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Spartans advanced Tuesday by beating South Dearborn 9-4.
