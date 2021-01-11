MILAN – A second meeting with Milan ultimately led to the same result.
Batesville suffered a 60-52 loss Saturday in the consolation game of the Ripley County tournament.
“Some defensive mistakes ultimately cost us an opportunity to win,” BHS coach Aaron Garrett said. “Milan shot it well and executed.”
The host Indians shot 47 percent. They outscored Batesville 14-7 in the third quarter.
“An offensive drought in the third quarter proved too much to overcome,” Garrett said.
RJ Powell led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Sam Voegele scored 12 points and Tom Raver added eight.
It’s Batesville fifth loss this season by eight points or less. The Dogs lost to Milan 60-58 in double overtime during their December meeting.
Up next
The Bulldogs (1-9, 0-1) will host Greensburg (6-2, 0-1) Thursday in an Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference showdown.
