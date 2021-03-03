GREENSBURG — Batesville held Franklin County to a score more commonly seen at halftime instead of a final.
The Bulldogs’ stingy defense led to a 40-21 victory Wednesday in the 3-A Greensburg Sectional.
“Tremendous effort,” Dogs coach Aaron Garrett said. “This group has displayed tremendous effort all season long. (Chad) Cox and (Garrett) Ertel are bonafide varsity scorers, but we were able to hold them in check. This is an example of when everybody plays with effort, concentration and discipline of what we can do.”
Batesville improved to 8-15, while Franklin County lost its fifth straight to end the season 7-14.
BHS seniors Sam Voegele and RJ Powell shared team-high scoring honors with 11 apiece. Cole Werner and Tom Raver scored seven apiece, while Lleyton Ratcliffe chipped in four.
Cox scored a game-high 13 to lead Franklin County, while Ertel added six.
Batesville led 22-13 at halftime after RJ Powell hung in the air for a putback rebound right before the buzzer. The Dogs led 29-17 after three quarters and then pulled away by holding the Wildcats scoreless for nearly six minutes to begin the fourth.
Franklin County shot just 21 percent from the field, including going 2-for-18 from behind the arc.
The Bulldogs will take on Greensburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second semifinal game.
Greensburg beat Batesville 70-56 earlier this season.
“They’re a very talented team and are No. 10 in the state for a reason,” Garrett said. “Obviously, it all starts with (Lane) Sparks. We’ll have our hands full putting together a defensive scheme and we’ll need all five guys active to force it out of his hands.”
